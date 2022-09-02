WATCH: Kieron Pollard pulls off breathtaking boundary catch in CPL 2022

Kieron Pollard pulled off an outstanding catch at the boundary to dismiss Alzarri Joseph in the second match of the ongoing CPL 2022 between the Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday, September 1.

Pollard at his athletic best!

Kieron Pollard, known for his brilliance in the field to go with his outstanding power-hitting, demonstrated the former skill brilliantly in the second match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 between the Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday, September 1.

At the receiving end was Pollard’s West Indies teammate Alzarri Joseph, who tonked a length ball towards long-on on the fourth ball of the final over of the Saint Lucia Kings innings. It appeared to clear the ropes, however, Pollard, stationed at long-on, leaped up high, timing his jump perfectly to pluck a one-handed grab. The momentum took him over, but he had the presence of mind to throw it back in play - all in one motion - to complete the catch.

The Kings would eventually finish 143/9 in the allotted 20 overs.

Watch Kieron Pollard pulling off breathtaking boundary catch in CPL 2022:

The Trinbago Knight Riders would eventually gun down the target with three wickets and four balls remaining, with Tion Webster (58 off 45) and Tim Seifert (34 off 39) being the chief contributors. Joseph led Kings’ defense with a brilliant spell of 4/17 from his four overs, which included the key wickets of Seifert, Andre Russell and the Knight RIders skipper Pollard.

However, he found little support from the rest of the unit, with Anderson Philip sealing the deal with a six in the final over.

Earlier, the Trinbago Knight Riders managed to restrict the Kings to 143/9 after opting to bowl, with Akeal Hosein spinning a web with his left-arm spin, returning 4/13 from four overs. Mark Deyal (35 off 24) and Roshon Primus (38 off 25) were the only batters to cross 19 in the innings.

ALSO READ:

Explaining the Rario D3.Club Cricket Strategy Game Points System

Sri Lanka analyst sends coded messages to captain during Asia Cup game vs Bangladesh

'They don't have world-class bowlers' - Bangladesh and Sri Lanka take turns in verbal off-field battle ahead of crucial Asia Cup clash

Suryakumar, Kohli explain the thinking behind Kohli's anchor knock in Hong Kong game

Virat Kohli equals Rohit Sharma's T20I record in half-century knock against Hong Kong



