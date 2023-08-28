WATCH: Kieron Pollard turns back the clock with 4 consecutive 100-m sixes in CPL

The veteran all-rounder scored an unbeaten 37 runs from just 16 deliveries to propel TKR to successfully chase down the target of 179 runs with more than two overs to spare against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Kieron Pollard, the captain of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), delivered a match-winning performance by striking four consecutive sixes during his cameo against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the ongoing 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The veteran all-rounder amassed an unbeaten 37 runs from just 16 deliveries, skillfully propelling TKR to successfully chase down the target of 179 runs with more than two overs to spare.

Despite initial challenges in their pursuit, TKR regained control, largely due to Nicholas Pooran's impressive half-century. Entering the fray in the 12th over, Pollard adopted his characteristic cautious approach initially.

However, in the 15th over, Pollard rapidly shifted gears, ruthlessly taking on leg-spinner Izharulhaq Naveed. The bowler consistently delivered short deliveries, affording Pollard ample time to position himself on the backfoot and unleash powerful shots towards the leg side.

Kieron Pollard propels TKR to first win of the season

Notably, three of Pollard's sixes cleared the 100-meter mark, while the maximum scored off the last ball of the over soared to an impressive 95 meters. This productive over yielded a total of 28 runs, decisively tipping the scales in favor of TKR.

A member of the victorious MI New York team in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), Pollard suffered injury that forced him to miss the playoffs. However, his timely recovery enabled him to lead TKR in the 2023 CPL.

The victory against SKNP marked TKR's maiden triumph of the season, following a loss in their previous encounter and a rain-induced abandonment in their season opener. Presently occupying the third position on the points table, TKR has secured three points with a net run rate of -0.742. TKR are next scheduled to take on the Barbados Royals (BR) at the Kensington Oval

