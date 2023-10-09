WATCH: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul reveal strategy in the middle during nervy chase against Australia

Rahul, who partnered with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to establish record partnership in ODI World Cup history shared what Kohli conveyed to him when he took to the crease.

Indian batting pair, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recently reflected on their remarkable partnership against Australia during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The encounter in Chennai saw the Men in Blue in a precarious position, facing a score of 2-3 while chasing a total of 200 in the World Cup opener.

Kohli and Rahul, however, rose to the occasion and steered the team to a six-wicket victory. Kohli displayed a dazzling performance with an impressive score of 85 while Rahul's exceptional innings of 97 off 115 balls secured the triumph. The day following the match, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates discussed the unusual circumstances they faced when they took the crease.

Kohli said, "I know the situation was not ideal when you came in, you were all over the places you were still padding up while walking in. The first thing I told you was that it was a quick turnaround. It was quite bizarre, to be honest, the start was quite bizarre. What was your feeling when you were walking in?"

KL reacts to Kohli's question

Reacting to the question, KL Rahul shared, " I never expected it, you do lose a couple of quick wickets sometimes when the ball is doing something but not like that it still takes 4-5 overs. It doesn't all happen in 1.5 overs or 2 overs time. I just came and sat, I just had a shower, the minute I sat down Ishan got out. I had to rush back to get taped and started wearing my pad."

Later in the interview, KL Rahul inquired about Virat Kohli's feelings on returning to Delhi as one of the premier players globally. The former RCB captain responded by reminiscing about his formative years and emphasized how those memories remain vivid.

Additionally, he shared his sentiments about the slight discomfort he feels while playing in Delhi, particularly with the presence of the Virat Kohli Stand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

