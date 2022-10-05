Kyle Mayers struck an incredible six off Cameron Green in the first T20I between Australia and West Indies on Wednesday.

Mayers had a brilliant run at the CPL 2022 recently.

Kyle Mayers got West Indies off to a flyer in the powerplay in the first of two T20Is against Australia at the Carrara Oval, Queensland on Wednesday, October 5.

The left-hander started off with two boundaries in the first over from Micthell Starc, the second being a scorching cover-drive, before following up with two more off Josh Hazlewood in the next over.

The standout shot though, came off Cameron Green, much to the astonishment of the fielding side and the commentators. Green, bowling from over the wicket, pitched one short angling away from the left-hander, and Mayers just cleared his front leg and checked his back-foot punch with impeccable timing. The ball sailed over the extra cover ropes into the second-tier for the first maximum of the game.

WATCH: Kyle Mayers' Outrageous Back foot Cover drive for 105m Six in AUS vs WI 1st T20I

West Indies raced to 53/2 by the end of six overs after being put in to bat, with Hazlewood dismissing Johnson Charles and Brandon King with the new ball. The scoring slowed down considerably thereafter, with just 15 runs coming in the next four overs, including the wicket of Mayers who was cleaned up by Pat Cummins. Mayers struck five fours and a six in his 36-ball 39.

Mayers comes into the series on the back of an excellent show at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition, aggregating 366 runs at 30.5 and a strike-rate of 134.55 in Barbados Royals’ run to the final. He also bagged eight wickets while maintaining an excellent economy of 5.38 with his gentle right-arm medium pace.

Australia, meanwhile, persisted with an in-form Green in their XI, and the all-rounder has been tipped to open alongside David Warner, with skipper Aaron Finch to come in at No.4.

