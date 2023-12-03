WATCH: Massive no-ball in Abu Dhabi T10 leaves fans conspiring of foul play

Indian fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun made headlines due to an unusually large no-ball during the Abu Dhabi T10 league. This infamous no-ball occurred in a match between the Northern Warriors and the Chennai Braves. Abhimanyu Mithun overstepped only once during his two-over spell but the substantial distance between his foot and the crease surprised observers. This incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking speculation and discussions about the unusual nature of Mithun’s no-ball. Some netizens even compared the incident to Mohammad Amir's.

The incident occurred in the 5th over of the chase. Mithun claimed a wicket by dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa with his second delivery. However, the pacer missed the chance to take another wicket, Charith Asalanka, in the following delivery due to a significant no-ball.

Despite the early no-ball incident, Mithun concluded with impressive figures of 2/11 in his 2 overs, contributing to the Northern Warriors' overall performance. Interestingly, the Northern Warriors conceded 21 extras during the match.

Match highlights

During the 14th match of the tournament on Saturday (December 2), the Chennai Braves secured a 5-wicket victory in Abu Dhabi. The Northern Warriors posted a total of 106 runs in 10 overs and in response, the Braves successfully chased down the target with two balls to spare.

The Chennai Braves chose to field first and effectively limited the Northern Warriors to 106-3 in 10 overs. Hazratullah Zazai played a crucial role, scoring 54 off 32 deliveries while Adam Hose contributed 24 off 10 balls, aiding in setting a challenging total.

In response to the target of 107 runs, the Braves achieved victory in just 9.4 overs, with Sikandar Raza emerging as the match-winner, scoring a quickfire 27 runs off 10 balls. Charith Asalanka (22 off 16) and Stephen Eskinazi (22 off 13) also made valuable contributions to the team's success.

Normal stuff going on in the Abu Dhabi T10 league pic.twitter.com/jBGFUeQJFw — The Big Show (@ravi_layer) December 2, 2023

