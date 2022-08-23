Watch: Mohammad Rizwan trains power-hitting with Mohammad Yousuf and unveils no-look big hits

Mohammad Rizwan was seen training hard in a training session on Tuesday, to enhance his power-hitting skills ahead of the Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan and India will face off on August 28 in Dubai.

Mohammad Rizwan was seen practising his power-hitting skills in a training session with coach Mohammad Yousuf on Monday, August 23.

In a video put up by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official handle, the wicket-keeper batter can be seen unveiling no-look shots while facing throwdowns, and receiving feedback from the coach while at it. The shots - a collection of short-arm pulls and slogs - were largely aimed between the long-on and deep mid-wicket region, with a few struck downtown in between.

Watch Mohammad Rizwan training power-hitting with Mohammad Yousuf here:

Rizwan is ranked third in the ICC T20I Rankings currently, wherein his skipper Babar Azam occupies the top position. The wicketkeeper batter has aggregated 1,662 runs at 50.36 in the format till date, which puts him fifth among Pakistan’s all-time highest run-getters. His average is the highest among T20I batters with a minimum of 1,000 runs scored, slightly ahead of Virat Kohli's 50.12.

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28. When they last played the arch-rivals - at the same venue during the T20 World Cup 2021 last year - Pakistan registered a historic 10-wicket win, their first over the Men in Blue in World Cups after 12 failed attempts previously. Rizwan had struck an unbeaten 79 off 55, striking six fours and three sixes in a 152-run unbroken opening stand with Babar.

Pakistan will be without the services of their premier left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been ruled out of the competition with knee injury. Mohammad Hasnain has been named his replacement.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2022

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain)Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.



