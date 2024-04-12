Watch: Mohammed Siraj bows down to Jasprit Bumrah after his sensational five-for against RCB

India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently registered his second five wicket haul in the history of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru locked horns for the 25th match of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 11th April.

A recent video has broken the Internet as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Mohammed Siraj was spotted bowing down to his Indian team senior Jasprit Bumrah as a mark of respect for his magnificent spell after the match. As a heartfelt gesture Bumrah hugged Siraj stopping his bowing down gesture.

Siraj’s tender gesture immediately got the attention of the fans as they cheered in the stadium while several shared the video on the social media accounts, praising the young pacers.

In the game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru got a tough start as they lost their former captain Virat Kohli for three runs to Bumrah’s pace. The skipper Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar got the team to a strong partnership and scored 61 and 50 runs off 40 and 26 deliveries respectively. RCB’s reliable finish Dinesh Karthik got the team to a decent total of 196 runs after putting 53 runs on the board off 23 deliveries, smashing five fours and four sixes.

Jasprit Bumrah registers 2nd Five Wicket Haul in the IPL

Bumrah further dismissed RCB’s captain Faf and Mahipal Lomror on consecutive deliveries, following their impact player Saurav Chauhan and pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak.

In the post match presentation while talking about his five wicket haul and the importance of aiming the stumps, Jasprit Bumrah said,

“I do my research and see where the batter is strong. Sometimes the wicket is sticky, you don't always need to bowl the yorker. You can use the bouncer, you can use the slower ball. So you don't need to use all the tricks in one day. You have to understand where the game is going, what the wicket is. There's no ego in this format. Even if you can bowl 145 kph, but the wicket demands slower balls then you have to do that. All of these things are important. It's not just a one-trick pony - aim at the stumps and go pole hunting.”

Seeking redemption for their previous losses, Mumbai Indians batters brutally thrashed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers to end the game in 15.3 overs and make a jump in the net run rate. Mumbai’s batter Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav notched 69 and 52 runs leading the team towards the win.