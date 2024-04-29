Watch: MS Dhoni's masterclass field placement that sent back Travis Head During CSK vs SRH Clash

Mahendra Singh Dhoni yet again showcased his supremacy as a leader and why he is the mastermind of the sport.

The Former Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni yet again showcased his supremacy as a leader and why he is the mastermind of the sport by plotting against the attacking Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batter Travis Head. Chennai Super Kings recently registered a thumping 72 runs win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their home ground on April 28.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first and the Chennai Super Kings batters posted a huge total of 212 runs at the end of 20 overs. The CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad missed his well deserved third century of the IPL by a double and got dismissed at the score of 98.

Chennai Super Kings young pace prodigy Tushar Deshpande bounced back stronger in the team’s recent match after conceding high runs in the previous games and registered his first four wicket haul in the IPL.

MS Dhoni put an end to Travis Head’s destructive batting by deploying the New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell at the deep point just the ball before, setting a perfect trap for Tushar Deshpande to dismiss the Australian Opener.

The former CSK captain’s masterclass helped Tushar Deshpande dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad’s impact player Anmolpreet Singh for a duck on the immediate next delivery after dismissing Travis Head. Tushar striked again in the next over of his spell to register the scalp of the South African all-rounder Aiden Markram in the fourth over of the innings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order collapsed leaving the team’s fellow batters miserable. The Chennai Super Kings lethal bowling unit dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad for 134 runs, sealing the victory by 78 runs.

In the post match presentation, the SRH captain Pat Cummins reflected on if the team would have had a better chance in the game if they had batted first. He said, “Not really. We thought it was our best chance to win. They batted well to get to 210 but with thought we were in with a chance with our batting lineup, the pitch was playing well too. We’re pretty happy with how the batting lineup is going. Everyone in that lineup has performed and won us a game at some point in the tournament. It’s definitely dewy now but it was the same in the first innings as well. We’ll bounce back quickly.”

Following the huge win, Chennai Super Kings climbed to the number three spot on the IPL 2024 points table. The team will next class against Punjab Kings on May 1 in their home ground in Chennai.