Watch: Mumbai Indians accused of influencing DRS from sidelines; Sam Curran spotted complaining to umpire

A new controversial incident during IPL 2024 recently broke the Internet as the Mumbai Indians team management yet again interfered in the match. The incident came to light during the recently concluded match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 18, Thursday.

It was the last delivery of the 15th over of the first innings as Arshdeep Singh bowled to the attacking Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai Indians team management urged Suryakumar Yadav to take a review for a Wide, which Yadav ignored, however, the persistent team management again asked the batter to take the DRS Call.

The Mumbai Indians team management’s interference in the game from the dugout didn’t sit right with the Punjab Kings stand-in captain Sam Curran as he complained to the umpire for the same. The umpire in turn called for his review to check for a wide delivery which saved Mumbai Indians a DRS call and provided them with an additional run.

Watch the video here

another incident where umpires supported MI. Tim David singling for DRS after seeing the reply, Sam Curran pointed out but umpire ignored him and asked from third umpire. this is shameful pic.twitter.com/QOS27aLXsr — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 19, 2024





null





The disappointed English all-rounder returned back to his field setting after Arshdeep Singh had to bowl another delivery in the over which went down for a boundary. The video of the instant instantly went viral as the fans were brutally agitated with the Mumbai Indian team management while criticizing the franchise on social media.

Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs in IPL 2024

In the match, Mumbai Indians batter first and the top order batter Suryakumar Yadav paved the way for the team to post a high total of 192 runs at the end of 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav scored 78 runs off 53 balls at a strike rate of 147.17 hitting seven fours and three sixes.

Mumbai India pacers Jasprit Bumrah Gerald Coetzee dominated the Punjab Kings batters throughout the second innings while defending the high total. Punjab Kings lost the cricket at the top while failing to maintain the momentum towards the death overs.

The young domestic Indian cricketer Ashutosh Sharma kept Punjab Kings’ hopes alive with his magnificent knock of 61 runs off 28 deliveries. Sharma sent the ball flying for seven huge sixes and two boundaries, however failed to stick till the end.

Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by nine runs while the hosts took the game deep to the last over. Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will next clash with Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on 21 and 22 April respectively.