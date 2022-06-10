WATCH: Reece Topley pulls off brilliant diving catch at T20 Blast 2022

Reece Topley pulled off a stunning acrobatic catch in a T20 Blast 2022 fixture between Surrey and Sussex at The Oval on Wednesday, June 8.

Jason Roy and Will Jacks scored fifties to set up Surrey’s comfortable seven-wicket win.

The T20 Blast 2022 has thrown up some spectacular fielding efforts at various junctures of the game, to go with sensational power-hitting and highly skilled bowling. Reece Topley, the left-arm quick England international pulled off a brilliant diving catch during his side Surrey’s comfortable seven-wicket win against Sussex in a South Group fixture at The Oval on Wednesday, June 8.

Sussex, having been put in to bat by Chris Jordan, didn’t have the best of starts, with Australia quick Daniel Worrall dismissing skipper Ravi Bopara in just the second over of the innings. Tom Aslop, who walked in at No.3 got the scoreboard ticking with fluent strokeplay, before Topley removed Tim Seifert and Delray Rawlins was dismissed by Will Jacks in quick succession to reduce Sussex from 35/1 to 40/3 by the fifth over.

Fynn-Hudson Prentice then joined Aslop, and the pair added 37 for the fourth wicket, before the stand was ended by Topley’s brilliance on the field. Sunil Narine delivered a length ball, going on with the angle from round the wicket, and left-hander Aslop went for a reverse-sweep, which he appeared to have connected fairly well.

However, as the ball looped towards outside the circle, Topley, stationed at short third-man, ran across to his wrong side (right) and dived full stretched to complete the catch one-handed.

Watch the stunning grab here:

Sensational catch on the dive from Reece Topley 🙌#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/8en6KALE7R — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 9, 2022



Hudson-Prentice (49* off 44) and Harrison Ward (31 off 23) resurrected the innings to guide Suxxes to 128/4 by the end of 17 overs. However, Jordan (4-1-23-2) delivered a double-wicket maiden in the 18th, helping his team restrict the opponents to an eventual score of 146/7.

Jason Roy and Jacks then put on 110 from 12.3 overs in the chase, with both scoring fifties, before Kieron Pollard (23* off 11) and Laurie Evans (10* off 8) helped Surrey seal the chase with seven wickets and 3.3 overs remaining.

Roy would follow it up with a 45-ball 81 against Middlesex on Thursday, setting it for a 20-run win to help Surrey consolidate their top position in the South Group Table with six wins and a drawn result from seven outings.

