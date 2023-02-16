Watch: Rilee Rossouw smashes a stunning, long six, stuns teammates in Pakistan

Rilee Rossouw made a successful return to the Pakistan T20 league on Wednesday (February 15) night. Playing for Multan against Quetta, the South African T20 maverick smashed a brilliant 78 not out off 42 deliveries.

The left-hander's knock was amazing to watch as it not only dented the Quetta spirits in what was a measly chase of 111 but also gave Multan a huge NRR boost in the initial days of the tournament's 2023 edition.

Walking in at No.3 with Multan losing an early wicket in their chase, Rilee Rossouw hammered the bowling to all parts, with his innings featuring nine fours and three sixes.

Of all the shots that the batter hit on the night, one stood-out for the sheer command it exhibited, with the batter timing the ball to perfection for a six over mid-wicket via his terrific downswing, showing minimum fuss.

Rilee Rossouw blasts it for six

It came off the first ball of the 12th over in the Multan run-chase, by when the home side needed just another 36 runs off the 54 deliveries remaining and Rilee Rossouw had the freedom to exercise his dominance.

Rossouw got underneath an attempted yorker from Quetta pacer Mohammad Hasnain and absolutely hammered the ball over deep mid-wicket region for a six.

It wasn't about the maximum entirely, but the ease at which the left-hander lofted a bowler operating above 140 clicks and hit him superbly past the boundary hoardings.

Rossouw ultimately finished with an enterprising return to the Pakistan T20 league for Multan. Hitting an unbeaten 78 off 42 deliveries, going at a jaw-dropping SR of 185.71.

It was a perfect icing on the cake for Multan, who had rallied on pacer Ihsanullah's mindboggling spell of 5/12 to dismiss Quetta for just 110 in 18.5 overs and set-up an easy chase for themselves.

That bowling effort allowed Rossouw to go hammer and tongs very early in the piece with a clear intention to give Multan a strong net run-rate boost.

