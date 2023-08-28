WATCH: Rishabh Pant shares path to recovery; sweats it out on an exercise bike

Pant also provided a glimpse into his dietary regimen by sharing an image of his "lunch" via his Instagram Stories. The image featured a serving of fresh salad, scrambled curry, three chapatis, and a comforting beverage.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is currently in the process of recovery following injuries sustained in a serious car accident last December, recently utilized social media to share a video documenting his rehabilitation progress. The incident occurred when Pant's car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Swiftly exiting his Mercedes just in time, Pant managed to evade harm as the vehicle caught fire subsequent to impact with the divider. In February of this year, Pant underwent surgical intervention in Mumbai, overseen by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, to address injuries to three ligaments in his right knee.

Pant has been sharing his journey to fitness on social media with his fans and in a recent video, he was seen sweating it out on an exercise bike with the video being captioned: “Grip. Twist. Paddle. Good vibes only”

Additionally, Pant provided a glimpse into his dietary regimen by sharing an image of his "lunch" via his Instagram Stories. The image featured a serving of fresh salad, scrambled curry, three chapatis, and a comforting beverage.



Rishabh Pant steps onto the field for the first time since accident

A week prior, Pant paid a visit to a sports facility near Bengaluru to partake in Independence Day festivities organized by the JSW Foundation, a co-owner of the Delhi Capitals cricket team. Rishabh Pant stepped onto the field for the first time since his accident and was seen hitting some huge sixes in a friendly match in Bengaluru.

However, India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that while the keeper-batter is making a positive stride towards full fitness, his selection in the Men in Blue side is still a long time away as Pant is far from being fully fit.

During the event, Pant also fervently encouraged individuals to continue deriving joy from sports.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka in deep trouble with two more players ruled out of Asia Cup 2023

“Once you keep growing older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure; you want to excel in life and do this and that. But enjoyment nahi miss karna hein life mein, (Don’t miss enjoyment in life),” Pant had said in a video shared by Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.