WATCH: Rohit Sharma smokes Shadab Khan for 6,6,4 to give India a fiery start

Rohit Sharma showcased his aggressive prowess during India's Super 4s encounter against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (September 10).

After Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field, Rohit's opening partner, Shubman Gill swiftly reached his half-century in just 37 balls. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper adopted a more measured approach while scoring his runs.

However, once Gill achieved his fifty in the 13th over, Rohit escalated the attack, dispatching Pakistan's leg-spinner Shadab Khan for three consecutive boundaries in a single over.

Rohit Sharma smokes Shadab Khan for 6,6,4

In the fourth delivery of the 13th over, Rohit adeptly executed a pull shot, launching a short-pitched delivery over cow corner for a resounding six. The subsequent ball mirrored the previous one, and once again, Rohit dispatched it over the ropes for another six. The final delivery of the over was full, prompting Rohit to expertly execute a cut shot, guiding the ball behind square, safely nestled between the two fielders for a four.

As if two sixes and a four were not sufficient, Shadab served up a tempting full-toss to Rohit on the first delivery of his subsequent over. Rohit promptly retreated into his crease and sent the ball soaring over the deep mid-wicket fence for a colossal six. This shot not only added six runs to the tally but also marked Rohit's own half-century.

