Watch: Sanju Samson's lookalike from Kerala goes viral after mimicking his voice perfectly

A video featuring Sanju Samson’s lookalike from Kerala, mimicking his voice to perfection, has been doing the rounds on social media.

Sanju Samson was with the Indian ODI and T20I teams in the West Indies recently.

Cricket fans in India have been known to take it to a whole next level, with the sport being immensely popular in the country. There have been lookalikes for several cricketers in the past, who have even gone on to mimic their idols, including the great Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan among others to go viral on social media.

The latest entrant is a Sanju Samson fan from the cricketer’s home-state Kerala, with the lookalike mimicking his voice to perfection. The 37-second clip, featuring a young man speaking in Samson’s voice at a railway station in Kerala, has been doing the rounds on social media.

Watch Sanju Samson’s lookalike mimicking his voice to perfection:

Samson might not have been a regular in the Indian team, but has been a much loved cricketer by fans in the country and abroad. Back in 2017, an uncapped Samson was a part of the India T20I team for the three-match home series against New Zealand at home. In the decider played in Thiruvananthapuram, local fans greeted him with loud cheers, even as his wait for an India debut continued.

Recently, after the conclusion of the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies in Florida on Sunday - India’s final game of their white-ball tour - Samson was seen greeted by a huge section of Indian fans at the venue, as the cricketer did a round to acknowledge the fans’ support alongside teammates Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The crowd loves Sanju… and he loves them back! 💗🧿



📹: @PeterDellaPenna pic.twitter.com/1W2Nf9Kfao — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 9, 2022

Samson managed scores of 30* off 23 and 15 of 11 in the two T20Is he played in the series, after having scored a crucial 54 in India’s eight-wicket win, chasing 312 in the second of three ODIs at the Port of Spain, Trinidad. Earlier, in June, he had scored a stroke-filled 77 off 42 in the second T20I against Ireland in Dublin - his maiden half-century in the format.

He was, however, overlooked for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, with the 15-member squad and three reserve players announced on Monday, August 9.

Related topics:

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul return; Jasprit Bumrah ruled out - India announce Asia Cup squad

Rare record for India's spinners in thumping win over West Indies in final T20I

Harshal Patel to miss Asia Cup, doubtful for T20 World Cup

Are India a good T20I side? No, they are ...