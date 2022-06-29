WATCH: Steve Smith fumes at Usman Khawaja after terrible mix-up results in runout

Steve Smith was at the receiving end of a mix-up with Usman Khawaja, which resulted in a runout in the final moments of the opening day’s play of the first Sri Lanka-Australia Test in Galle.

Australia were 98/3 at stumps in response to Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 212.

Australia suffered a major setback during the final hour of the first day’s play of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, with Steve Smith being runout after a mix-up with Usman Khawaja.

The dismissal occurred on the first ball of the 20th over of the visitors innings, bowled by Ramesh Mendis. The off-spinner floated a full ball fairly straight, and Smith missed a flick to be struck on the pads and the fielding side went in appeal. The umpire ruled it not-out, and the batter gestured to wait as the ball ricocheted towards the off-side, before setting for a non-existent single.

Khawaja was a few yards down, but sent his partner back who was already past the middle of the pitch. Amidst all this, wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella was quick to get to the ball and fire it to the striker’s end, and Kusal Mendis, the short-leg fielder whipped the bails off to catch Smith short.

The No.3 ranked Test batter was furious at Khawaja, as he headed back fuming towards the pavilion for 6. Smith was Australia’s leading run-scorer in their last Test series in the country, in 2016, scoring 247 at 51.57 with a hundred and a fifty in a 0-3 clean sweep.

Watch the dismissal here:

Earlier, Mendis had sent back David Warner (25) and Marnus Labuschagne (13) to keep his side in the hunt after a 47-run opening stand between Warner and Khawaja. Australia were 98/3 at stumps, with Khawaja (47*) joined by Travis Head (6*).

Sri Lanka could manage just 212 in the first innings after opting to bat, with Nathan Lyon being the wrecker-in-chief with 5/90. Wrist-spinner Mitchell Swepson returned 3/55.

The hosts stood at 97/5 at one stage, and sunk further to 139/6 when Angelo Matthews was dismissed for 39. Dickwella put on a counterattack with a 59-ball 58, and Mendis chipped in with 22 to help their side cross 200.