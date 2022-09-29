Suresh Raina plucked an outstanding catch to dismiss Australia Legends’ Ben Dunk in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 in Raipur on Wednesday, September 28.

Suresh Raina, known for his gun-fielding during his international and IPL cricket days, turned back the clock during the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2022, completing a brilliant catch to dismiss Ben Dunk. The moment came in the first semi-final of the competition between India Legends and Australia Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Wednesday, September 28.

Australia Legends skipper Shane Watson (30 off 21) and fellow opener Alex Doolan (35 off 31) got the team off to a steady start after being put in, before Dunk took it upon himself to take the innings forward. The left-hander struck five fours and two sixes, before falling to speedster Abhimanyu Mithun for 46 off 25 in the 16th over.

Mithun went full and wide outside off, and Dunk slashed at it on the full towards the off side. Raina, stationed at the backward point position, leaped across to his left, and outstretched his arms to grab a fine catch. He was soon mobbed by his skipper Sachin Tendulkar and the rest of his teammates.

WATCH: Suresh Raina rolls back years with brilliant catch at Road Safety World Series 2022

Raina, a key member of India’s 2011 World Cup campaign, and a key part of Chennai Super Kings four IPL titles and two Champions League T20 wins, was hailed for his brilliant fielding skills, apart from his resourceful batting, during his international and IPL career.

He is one of the five Indian players to have taken more than 100 catches as a non-wicketkeeper in ODIs, with his tally of 102 only bettered by Mohammad Azharuddin (156), Tendulkar (140), Virat Kohli (138) and Rahul Dravid (126). No other player has taken more catches than his 109 in the IPL.

The Australia Legends were 136/5 from 17 overs, when rain interrupted the proceedings and the match will be continued from the same point on Thursday. Sri Lanka Legends will take on the West Indies Legends in the second semi-final at the same venue later in the day.