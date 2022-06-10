WATCH: Byes, overthrows and three runs out of nowhere! Chaotic European Cricket Series sequence leaves fans in splits

European Cricket continued to throw its bizarrely funny on-field incidents on Wednesday, with Prague Barbarians batters stealing three non-existent runs against the Vinohrady team.

The Prague Barbarians won the three-over contest by five runs.

The Fancode ECS Czech Republic 2022 tournament threw up a rather funny incident in Match 31 of the competition played at the Prague’s Vinor Cricket Ground on Wednesday, June 8.

The Vinohrady (VCC) team put Prague Barbarians (PRB) in to bat in a three-overs reduced contest, and the former were placed 16/0 at the end of second overs, with openers Jahanur Hoque and Andrew Sim at the crease. On the first ball of the final over, Arshad Hayat did well to fire a loopy, non-turning off-break just inside the wide tramline, with the ball missing Sim’s attempted hoick, but what followed was a bizarre sequence.

Wicketkeeper Shobit Bhatia had a shy at the strikers’ end first, with Sim well in, but Hoque, who’d already made a head start was halfway down the pitch. Sims responded as Bhatia’s throw deflected off the stumps mid-pitch, and the keeper had another go at the non-striker’s end. Hayat failed to collect a wayward throw, and the batters were alert enough to go for another run, with the bowler firing one at the strikers’ end. A fielder from the short-extra cover ran to provide a back-up, but couldn’t gather the ball cleanly, allowing a third run to round off a rather comical sequence for everyone barring the fielding side.

Watch the hilarious incident here:



PRB would eventually finish with 24/2, and the Vinohrady could only manage to respond with 19/3 to suffer a five-wicket defeat.

The teams are once again up against each other at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague, on Thursday, June 9, with VCC having won the toss and opted to field.

The T10 competition features 10 teams divided into two groups of five each, namely A and B. Each team will play the other twice in the respective group, with the top-four making it to the quarter-finals. VCC are placed third, followed by PRB at fourth in Group B, with the latter having played a game less.

The final will be played on Saturday, June 11 at the Vinor Cricket Ground.



