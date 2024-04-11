Watch: Virat Kohli asks Mumbai crowd to cheer, not boo, Hardik Pandya

Legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently showcased his sportsman spirit yet again on Thursday as he urged the crowd not to disrespect the Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and support and appreciate him. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently locking horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians brutally thrashed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers while chasing a high target. In the 11.2 overs, Will Jacks dismissed Mumbai’s former captain Rohit Sharma at 38 runs. The team’s skipper Hardik Pandya walked in to the field of play to chase the remaining target however was instantly attacked by the fans, a constant this season after he was chosen as skipper ahead of Rohit Sharma.

The former Indian captain and fan-favourite Virat Kohli immediately asked the fans to cheer for Hardik Pandya instead of booing him. The heartfelt action by the former RCB captain instantly won the hearts of the fans as the video of the attacking batter motivating the fans to support Hardik Pandya went viral on the Internet.



WATCH Kohli asking Mumbai crowd to cheer for Hardik Pandya

Kohli not appreciating the booing of hardik by Wankhede crowd. Telling them to cheer and reminding them he's an India player #MIvsRCB 👌 pic.twitter.com/ok5SYa3AkA — Vighnesh Rane (@Vighrane01) April 11, 2024

WATCH Fans Laud Hardik Pandya for 1st Ball Six on Virat Kohli's Request

Wow! Hardik Hardik chants from the entire Wankhede crowd & Hardik Pandya replies with a SIX! #MIvRCB #IPL pic.twitter.com/wSQoqCG2Az — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrustappen33) April 11, 2024



Respecting Virat Kohli and his request to support Hardik Pandya, several cheerful voices for the Indian all-rounder were heard in the stadium as soon as he smashed a six on his first delivery against Will Jacks.

In the game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru batted first and registered 196 runs on the board. Mumbai Indians ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Virat Kohli for mere 3 runs, however, the middle order batters Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik led RCB to a fightworthy total.

Mumbai Indians recent transition of captaincy from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya did not sit right with the fans as they continued to boo the Indian all-rounder at several public platforms. Despite facing harsh criticism from the fans, Hardik Pandya continued to lead Mumbai Indians from the front.