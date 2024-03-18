Royal Challengers Bangalore Women created history on Sunday (March 17) when they clinched their first WPL title after defeating Delhi Capitals Women in the final at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. After losing the toss and bowling first on a pitch offering enough turn for the spinners, RCB restricted Delhi to a below-par 113.

DC got off to a flying start as they were 61-0 inside first six overs, thanks to Shafali Verma's 44 off 27 balls. But RCB's spinners had othe ideas as they inflicted a spectacular collapse to turn the game on its head. Delhi lost its 10 wickets for just 49 runs as Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, and Asha Sobhana produced combined figures of 9-46.

Chasing a modest target of 114, RCB got off to a sedate start. They never looked out of control and kept tickling along. Each of their top four contributed as they chased down the target with three balls to spare. Orange Cap holder Ellyse Perry remained not out on 35 off 37 balls.

After the win, celebrations began at RCB camp as they were congratulated from around the world. Since it was RCB's first trophy ever (Men's and Women's), it had its own significance. The fans of the franchise were over the moon as they had waited for this moment for such a long time.

WATCH: Virat Kohli dances on video call with RCB women players after WPL title win

Virat Kohli dancing with RCB team.



- Video of the day. 🏆pic.twitter.com/JSj7u1SN5m — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 18, 2024

After the win, India and RCB batter Virat Kohli was seen dancing with the RCB women players as well. In the video call, Kohli seemed jubiliant and expressed his excitement and happiness for the girls who had finally won a trophy for the franchise. The win ended RCB's 16-year wait for a trophy.

Since the start of the IPL in 2008, Virat Kohli has been associated with RCB and is now the legend of the IPL. He reached the IPL final with RCB three times but the team could not clinch the trophy. He is currently the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL and will look to add more runs to his tally in IPL 2024.

WATCH: Richa Ghosh hits the winning runs to help RCB win the title

Virat Kohli will be in action in IPL 2024 starting from March 22, when Chennai Super Kings will host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chennai. Kohli will be seen in action after some time as he missed the India-England Test series due to personal reasons.

