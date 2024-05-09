WATCH: Virat Kohli ‘videobombs’ Kagiso Rabada’s podcast; video goes viral

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s opening batter Virat Kohli is renowned for his vibrant temperament and is often spotted taking the time off and spending lively moments with his teammates. The star batsman recently gatecrashed the Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada’s podcast with the Willow talk. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will lock horns for the 58th match of IPL 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on May 9.

Virat Kohli’s animated videobombing with the South African pacer instantly went viral on the social media as the fans reacted to ‘Virat being Virat’. The video began with Rabada telling the podcast host how Virat was dancing in front of him and believes that he is a weak bowler.

Virat Kohli makes a special appearance in the podcast when Kagiso Rabada talking about him.



"Virat Kohli is right there; he's dancing," Rabada informs the host "I'm on a podcast," he told Virat. "With who?" Virat questioned. "It's called Willow Talk," Rabada promptly told Virat. "Hello boys, What's happening? Big boy KG here," Virat said as the RCB icon appeared in front of the camera.

The podcast host then questioned Virat: "How's he (Kagiso Rabada) as a bowler?" Which Virat failed to hear as the South African pacer was connected via headphones. "I can't hear anything, so I am just going to keep blabbering as I always do," Virat jokes.

"He thinks I am a weak bowler," Rabada answered in place of Virat as the former RCB Captain left the room after shaking hands with the Punjab Kings' speedster. "That's a pretty cool guest on your show," Rabada exclaimed as the viral video ended.

Upcoming Fixture Crucial For Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings

Kagiso Rabada has had a striking record against Virat Kohli in the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter has managed to put 36 runs on the board off 32 deliveries at a low average of 12 against Rabada. The South African pacer has dismissed the India batter thrice in the IPL.

The orange cap leader of IPL 2024, Virat Kohli, has smashed 542 runs in the 11 innings for RCB at a strike rate of 148.08, scoring a century and four half centuries.

The upcoming fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings is extremely crucial for both the teams to keep their hopes alive for the IPL 2024 play-offs. RCB and PBKS currently stand on the seventh and eighth position of the points table and will be eyeing the win in the clash.