WATCH: 'Really, was that a yorker?' - Yash Dhull mocks after casually playing a reverse shot

Yash Dhull seems to be enjoying his time in the DC nets despite not playing even a single game in IPL 2022 so far.

DC had picked Yash Dhull, the India U19 skipper, for INR 50 lakh in the mega auction in February this year.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing its climax. The race for the playoffs in on with only three league stage games left to play. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have already sealed their place in the playoffs while Rajasthan Royals are almost there as well.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are fighting it out for the fourth spot and the latter side has done its job. They are waiting for Delhi to face Mumbai in their last league game and the result will decide the final playoff spot. The DC players are training hard in the nets ahead of their game against the five-time champions who have already been knocked out of the tournament.

The game is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (May 21). Though it is a must-win encounter, the atmosphere in the DC camp seems to be chilled with the players enjoying their net session. Yash Dhull, who is yet to get a game in IPL 2022, was seen trying various kind of shots on Thursday (May 19) evening while in the nets.

This is when he got hilariously engaged in a friendly banter with his teammate. Yash Dhull played a brilliant reverse hit off a spinning delivery of his teammate which was fuller in length. After successfully playing a shot, he cheekily mocked the bowler asking him if he was really trying to bowl a yorker. “Really, was that a yorker” Dhull asked in a funny way.

Here’s the video of Yash Dhull:

Yash Dhull hogged the limelight earlier this year after leading team India to the glory in the U19 World Cup 2022 played in the West Indies. India defeated England in the title clash thanks to timely half-centuries from Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu. However, it was Yash Dhull who set the tone for his side in the tournament scoring 229 runs in just four matches at an average of 76.33.

He missed a couple of matches in the league stage after contracting COVID-19 but that didn’t deter him and his teammates from putting on a brave show. Looking at his heroics with the bat, Delhi Capitals secured his services for INR 50 lakh. However, it has been surprising to see him warm the bench throughout the season.

It looks unlikely that he will get a chance in a pressure game, with DC looking to book their spot in the playoffs with their eighth win of the season.