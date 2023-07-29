Watch: 6, 6, 0, 6, 2, 4!! Yusuf Pathan rewinds the clock with brutal assault against Mohammad Amir

The former India middle-order hitter got into his elements against the Pakistani seamer during a 'Zim Afro T10' Qualifier 1 game.

Yusuf Pathan entered the beast mode in the ongoing 'Zim AfroT10' tournament on Friday (July 28), rewinding the clock with a brutal assault against Mohammad Amir. The former India middle-order hitter smashed the Pakistan left-arm seamer for three sixes and a four in a 24-run over at the Harare Sports Club.

Playing for Jo'burg Buffaloes, Pathan made an easy meal of the daunting 141-run target against the Durban Qalandards in Qualifier 1. The right-hander hammered Amir's failed execution of the yorker with three humoungous sixes on his way to a jaw-dropping 80 not out off just 26 deliveries.

Pathan's innings featured a total of nine maximums, but the three hit against Amir really stood out for the sheer belligerence on display. The first of the lot went over the deep cover region with Pathan standing deep inside the crease and to get underneath Amir's attempted yorker.

That was a perfect pressure-shifting stroke, for Amir persisted with the full pitchers only to be belted out of the park again and gave away 24 runs off his over to push the Buffaloes past the finish line and seal their spot in the tournament final.

Yusuf Pathan hammers Amir for three consecutive sixes

The procession of sixes and Pathan's incredible assault was seen in the eighth over of the Buffaloes' run-chase. Pathan got into his elements under pressure at the death once again and hammered Amir for a maximum over the deep cover region.

Then the next ball gave away Amir feeling the heat as he delivered another poorly executed yorker, which Pathan was happy to receive and dispatched it over the mid-wicket boundary for one more maximum.

After facing a dot next ball, Pathan retained his ascendancy over Amir by duly smashing a low full-toss, which was yet another failed attempt to execute the yorker from Amir.

The procession of sixes and 24-run over to tilt the scales decisively in Buffaloes' favour once again reinforced how difficult it remains to bowl to Yusuf Pathan when he hits the top gear with bat in hand.