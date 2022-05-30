Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal drops a sitter to hand Shubman Gill a reprieve in IPL 2022 final

Yuzvendra Chahal gave Shubman Gill an easy reprieve by dropping an absolute dolly of a catch in the IPL final.

With RR desperately for some early breakthroughs, Yuzvendra Chahal was left distraught after his drop catch.

Eyeing a perfect start to their defence in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday (May 29), Rajasthan Royals (RR) were denied a much-needed wicket via a costly error from their veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the field against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Chahal ended up dropping a sitter at the short mid-wicket region off an inside edge that ballooned off the pads of Titans opening batter Shubman Gill.

The Indian cricketer made a mess of the easiest of catching opportunities by perhaps going too hard at it and never really gathering control of the ball.

While he had it under his grasp for a split second, Yuzvendra Chahal lost the ball from his hands and gave Gill a reprieve that RR could ill-afford defending a modest score of 130/9 on a good batting surface.

Yuzvendra Chahal drops a dolly

The costly error was seen in the very first over of the run-chase. Facing RR left-arm pacer Trent Boult from the over-the-wicket angle, Gill tried to flick the ball to the on-side for a boundary past the close-in fielders.

But the elegant Indian opener got a thin edge on the willow, which then hit the upper part of his front pad and looped up in the air towards Yuzvendra Chahal at short mid-wicket region.

Watch: Pitch invader gets up close to Virat Kohli, unfurls big celebration before being chased away

Anxious to try and quickly cover the ball and take the catch, Chahal ended up messing up his fielding effort, by going at the ball with hard hands and losing its grip completely once he landed on the turf following his dive.

null



Not known for his fielding, it was an error that would've deeply disappointed Chahal, especially as RR hoped for an early breakthrough in their quest to keep the Titans shy of the insufficient 131-run target.

The bowler was left visibly distraught after the drop catch, giving an in-form Gill a reprieve that the Royals couldn't afford while defending such a low-key score.