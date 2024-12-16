News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a budget of INR 3.25 crore and four slots to fill during the WPL 2025 auction.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
December 16, 2024 - 9:43 pm

Full RCB Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

They had a clear strategy to spend a big sum on one player and fill the other three slots with a few unknown local talents.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a budget of INR 3.25 crore and four slots to fill during the WPL 2025 auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a budget of INR 3.25 crore and four slots to fill during the WPL 2025 auction. They had a pretty much settled core and didn’t need to do much in the event.

They had a clear strategy to spend a big sum on one player and fill the other three slots with a few unknown local talents. Hence, RCB-W spent a whopping INR 1.20 crores on Prema Rawat and bought three players – Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar – at their base prices of INR 10 Lakhs.

Players Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Auction

Player NamePrice (INR)
Prema Rawat1.2 crore
Joshitha VJ10 lakhs
Raghvi Bist10 lakhs
Jagravi Pawar10 lakhs

All four cricketers are uncapped, and RCB-W had no slot for overseas stars. They already possess the likes of Ellyse Perry, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophie Devine, and Sophie Molineux.

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent boasts names like Smriti Mandhana, the captain, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil. For them, the auction was only about finding ideal backups who could come in without reducing quality in case of unavailability during the next season.

Out of their INR 3.25 crore budget, RCB-W used only INR 1.50 crore and still had INR 1.75 crore left. However, they didn’t feel the need to use it and still completed the full squad.

Overall, their squad looks more promising after the WPL 2025 auction. They will again enter next season as one of the favourites.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad for WPL 2025

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Jagravi Pawar
Joshitha VJ
Prema Rawat
Raghvi Bist
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
WPL 2025
WPL 2025 auction

Related posts

Full Mumbai Indians Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

Full Mumbai Indians Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

They made a big move by going all out for 16-year-old G Kamalini, securing her for a remarkable INR 1.60 crores after a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
16/12/2024

Full Delhi Capitals Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

The Capitals also brought in three promising Indian talents, Nandini Kashyap, N Charani, and Niki Prasad, to add depth to their team.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
16/12/2024
The WPL 2025 auction came into the limelight after Mumbai Indians Women bought G Kamalini for INR 1.60 crores.

Meet G Kamalini: 16-year-old CSK Academy Product Mumbai Indians Picked for 1.6 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction

Kamalini is a 16-year-old wicketkeeper batter who also bowls useful leg-spin.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
15/12/2024
The WPL 2025 auction is underway in Bengaluru and here you can find the full list of players sold and unsold, updated in real-time as the franchises engage in the bidding war.

WPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Players SOLD and UNSOLD List with Price and Team

All real-time updates on all the sold and unsold players in the WPL 2025 Auction in Bengaluru on December 15.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
15/12/2024
WPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming

WPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV in India?

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the WPL 2025 Auction on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
15/12/2024
5 players Gujarat Giants will target at the WPL 2025 auction

5 players Gujarat Giants Will Target at the WPL 2025 auction

They have a total available slot of 4 with two overseas and also have the largest remaining purse value.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
14/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy