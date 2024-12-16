Full RCB Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

They had a clear strategy to spend a big sum on one player and fill the other three slots with a few unknown local talents.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a budget of INR 3.25 crore and four slots to fill during the WPL 2025 auction. They had a pretty much settled core and didn’t need to do much in the event.

They had a clear strategy to spend a big sum on one player and fill the other three slots with a few unknown local talents. Hence, RCB-W spent a whopping INR 1.20 crores on Prema Rawat and bought three players – Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar – at their base prices of INR 10 Lakhs.

Players Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Auction

Player Name Price (INR) Prema Rawat 1.2 crore Joshitha VJ 10 lakhs Raghvi Bist 10 lakhs Jagravi Pawar 10 lakhs

All four cricketers are uncapped, and RCB-W had no slot for overseas stars. They already possess the likes of Ellyse Perry, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophie Devine, and Sophie Molineux.

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent boasts names like Smriti Mandhana, the captain, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil. For them, the auction was only about finding ideal backups who could come in without reducing quality in case of unavailability during the next season.

Out of their INR 3.25 crore budget, RCB-W used only INR 1.50 crore and still had INR 1.75 crore left. However, they didn’t feel the need to use it and still completed the full squad.

Overall, their squad looks more promising after the WPL 2025 auction. They will again enter next season as one of the favourites.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad for WPL 2025

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.