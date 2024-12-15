WPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV in India?

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the WPL 2025 Auction on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

The WPL 2025 mini-auction is scheduled for Sunday, December 15, 2024, in Bengaluru, starting at 3:00 PM IST. A total of 120 players, including 91 Indians and 29 overseas cricketers (three from associate nations), will be up for grabs, with only 19 slots available across five teams.

Each team has an INR 15 crore purse to assemble an 18-player squad, with a maximum of six overseas players allowed.

Gujarat Giants have the largest purse at INR 4.4 crore, while Delhi Capitals have the smallest at INR 2.5 crore. Unlike the IPL, the WPL auction will not feature the Right-to-Match (RTM) option.

Top international stars like Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, and Lizelle Lee have the highest base price of INR 50 lakh, making them the most coveted players in the WPL 2025 auction.

Among Indian players, Sneh Rana, and Poonam Yadav are expected to generate significant interest. Additionally, Anshu Nagar, the 13-year-old prodigy, stands out as the youngest player in the auction.

WPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming Details:

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the WPL 2025 Auction on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Where to Watch WPL 2025 Auction Live on TV?

Viewers can watch the Live telecast of the WPL 2025 Auction on the Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where Will the WPL Auction 2025 Be Held?

The WPL 2025 auction is set to be held in Bengaluru.

When Is the WPL 2025 Auction and What Time Does It Start?

The WPL 2025 Auction will take place on December 15, 2024, starting at 3:00 PM.

