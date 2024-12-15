News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
WPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
December 15, 2024 - 10:58 am

WPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV in India?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the WPL 2025 Auction on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

WPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming

The WPL 2025 mini-auction is scheduled for Sunday, December 15, 2024, in Bengaluru, starting at 3:00 PM IST. A total of 120 players, including 91 Indians and 29 overseas cricketers (three from associate nations), will be up for grabs, with only 19 slots available across five teams.

Each team has an INR 15 crore purse to assemble an 18-player squad, with a maximum of six overseas players allowed.

Also Read: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Final Live Streaming Details: Live Telecast, Venue, Date and Time

Gujarat Giants have the largest purse at INR 4.4 crore, while Delhi Capitals have the smallest at INR 2.5 crore. Unlike the IPL, the WPL auction will not feature the Right-to-Match (RTM) option.

Top international stars like Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, and Lizelle Lee have the highest base price of INR 50 lakh, making them the most coveted players in the WPL 2025 auction.

Among Indian players, Sneh Rana, and Poonam Yadav are expected to generate significant interest. Additionally, Anshu Nagar, the 13-year-old prodigy, stands out as the youngest player in the auction.

WPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming Details:

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the WPL 2025 Auction on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Also Read: ‘Doesn’t Sit Well With Me’: Former India Star Slams Gambhir-Rohit for Including Ravindra Jadeja in Playing XI

Where to Watch WPL 2025 Auction Live on TV?

Viewers can watch the Live telecast of the WPL 2025 Auction on the Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where Will the WPL Auction 2025 Be Held?

The WPL 2025 auction is set to be held in Bengaluru.

When Is the WPL 2025 Auction and What Time Does It Start?

The WPL 2025 Auction will take place on December 15, 2024, starting at 3:00 PM.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Giants
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
UP Warriorz
WPL 2025
WPL 2025 auction
WPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming

Related posts

The WPL 2025 auction came into the limelight after Mumbai Indians Women bought G Kamalini for INR 1.60 crores.

Meet G Kamalini: 16-year-old CSK Academy Product Mumbai Indians Picked for 1.6 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction

Kamalini is a 16-year-old wicketkeeper batter who also bowls useful leg-spin.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
15/12/2024
The WPL 2025 auction is underway in Bengaluru and here you can find the full list of players sold and unsold, updated in real-time as the franchises engage in the bidding war.

WPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Players SOLD and UNSOLD List with Price and Team

All real-time updates on all the sold and unsold players in the WPL 2025 Auction in Bengaluru on December 15.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
15/12/2024
5 players Gujarat Giants will target at the WPL 2025 auction

5 players Gujarat Giants Will Target at the WPL 2025 auction

They have a total available slot of 4 with two overseas and also have the largest remaining purse value.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
14/12/2024
5 Players UP Warriorz Will Target at the WPL 2025 Auction

5 Players UP Warriorz Will Target at the WPL 2025 Auction

With INR 3.9 crore left in their purse, the team has four slots to fill to complete their squad of 18.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
13/12/2024
5 Players Delhi Capitals Will Target at the WPL 2025 Auction

5 Players Delhi Capitals Will Target at the WPL 2025 Auction

With INR 2.5 crore remaining, the lowest among the five teams, Delhi have four slots left to complete their squad of 18.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
12/12/2024
5 Players Mumbai Indians Will Target at the WPL 2025 Auction

5 Players Mumbai Indians Will Target at the WPL 2025 Auction

With a remaining purse of INR 2.65 crore, the second lowest among the five teams, Mumbai have four slots left to complete their squad of 18.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
10/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy