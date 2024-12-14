Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Final Live Streaming Details: Live Telecast, Venue, Date and Time

The SMAT 2024 Final Live telecast in India will be available on Sports 18 Khel and the live streaming on Jio Cinema app and website.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final is set to witness Mumbai taking on Madhya Pradesh (MP) on December 15 in the summit clash. Notably, both teams are making their second appearance in the final of the coveted domestic short-format tournament.

Interestingly, both teams qualified second from their respective groups. While MP outclassed Saurashtra and Delhi in their quarters and semis clash respectively, Mumbai got the better of Vidarbha and Baroda.

Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh also boast star-studded lineups featuring some of the biggest names in domestic and Indian cricket. With the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, and Venkatesh Iyer amongst others locking horns, it promises to be a high-octane encounter.

Mumbai

Mumbai secured their maiden SMAT title in 2022. Led by batting stalwart Shreyas Iyer, they enjoyed a stellar run in the ongoing campaign.

Mumbai secured second place in Group E, advancing to the second round with an impressive record of five wins out of six matches. Their only defeat came against Kerala, losing by 43 runs. However, they bounced back strongly, winning their next five games consecutively. In the quarter-final, Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by six wickets, and in the semi-final, they successfully chased Baroda’s target of 159 with six wickets in hand and 14 balls to spare.

Furthermore, dynamic batter Ajinkya Rahane is in tremendous form, currently leading the batting charts with 432 runs at an average of 61.71 and a strike rate of 169.41.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, is yet to lift the coveted silverware. They secured victory in six out of seven matches during the first group stage round, finishing as the second-best team in their group. In the quarterfinals, they faced Saurashtra and won by six wickets before going head-to-head with Delhi and defeating them in the semifinals by 7 wickets.

What time is the SMAT 2024 Final match between Mumbai Vs Madhya Pradesh?

The SMAT 2024 Final between Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh will be held on December 15, Sunday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will start from 4:30 PM IST.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Live Streaming Details: Where can you stream SMAT 2024 Final Online in India?

The SMAT 2024 Final live streaming in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app as well as the website.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Live Telecast: Where to watch the SMAT 2024 Final Live on TV in India?

The SMAT 2024 Final live telecast in India will be available on Sports 18 Khel.

