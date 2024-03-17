DC vs RCB Final Live Streaming Details, Where to watch WPL 2024 Final LIVE on TV in India, Date, Time, Venue, and all you need to know

The excitement of the WPL 2024 final will be accessible to fans worldwide through live streaming. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start, with live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website for the fans in India. For fans in India, the final will be broadcasted live on TV on the Sports18 Network

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is set to conclude with a thrilling final between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, marking a significant moment in women's cricket. This culmination of the tournament promises not just an exciting match but also a great chance for either franchise to lift their first ever trophy, something the men's team hasn't achieved in 16 seasons of the IPL.

Squads

The squads for both teams boast a mix of international stars and emerging talents, promising a fiercely competitive clash. Delhi Capitals' roster includes the likes of Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Alice Capsey, while Royal Challengers Bangalore counters with powerhouses such as Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, and Sophie Devine. These line-ups indicate the high-calibre cricket expected, highlighting the league's success in attracting top-tier talent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav

Probable DC vs RCB Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (DC): Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniyaa Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani/Titas Sadhu

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, S Meghana/Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur

Telegram Group Join Now

Also read: Meet RCB's Shobhana Asha : The wrist-spinner who never gave up on her dreams

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final will be played on Sunday, March 17.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final be played?

The final showdown is scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, a venue known for its historic cricket matches. The stadium has hosted numerous memorable matches over the years, and adding the WPL 2024 final to its legacy enhances city's enduring relationship with cricket. The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium, traditionally low and slow, may play a crucial role in the final, with teams batting first often finding more success.

What time does the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs RCB Live Streaming Details: WPL 2024 Final

The excitement of the WPL 2024 final will be accessible to fans worldwide through live streaming. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start, with live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website for the fans in India. This accessibility ensures that fans won't miss any action from this much-anticipated final.

Where to Watch DC vs RCB WPL 2024 Final LIVE on TV in India?

For fans in India, the final will be broadcasted live on TV on the Sports18 Network. The network's wide reach ensures that cricket enthusiasts from various regions can tune in to witness this historic event, bridging distances and bringing fans closer to the game they love..

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 Final Players to Watch Out For

With both teams featuring star-studded line-ups, several players stand out as potential game-changers. For Delhi Capitals, Meg Lanning's leadership and batting consistency make her a key player, while Shafali Verma's explosive batting can set the tone for the innings. Royal Challengers Bangalore will rely on Smriti Mandhana's consistency at the top and Ellyse Perry's all-round abilities to tilt the balance in their favour. These players, among others, possess the ability to turn the match on its head with individual brilliance, making them ones to watch in the final.

As the WPL 2024 final approaches, anticipation builds for a match that promises not just high-quality cricket but a celebration of the sport's growing prominence on the world stage.