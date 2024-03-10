'Vo referee mere peeche pade' - Harmanpreet Kaur's bat checked by match referee after historic knock

Harmanpreet scored a whopping 95 in a mere 48 deliveries, with the help of ten boundaries and five maximums, to script a memorable win for the defending champions in Delhi.

Some of the shots Harmanpreet Kaur hit during the second half of her innings were outrageous and hard to comprehend.

Mumbai Indians Women won a high-scoring contest against Gujarat Giants by seven wickets with one ball to spare, becoming the first team to seal a knockout spot in WPL 2024. While several players contributed to the victory, the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made the most significant contribution from her willow to chase the highest-ever total in WPL history.

Harmanpreet scored a whopping 95 in a mere 48 deliveries, with the help of ten boundaries and five maximums, to script a memorable win for the defending champions in Delhi. The start wasn’t as fluent for the captain, for she struggled to get going in the first half of her innings.

She was at 20 in 21 balls by the end of the 14th over and looked at sea against all the bowlers on a slightly slower wicket. However, Harmanpreet unleashed carnage from the next set of Meghna Singh and didn’t stop till the end.

Kaur hit as many as eight fours and five sixes to stun the GG camp, hitting them all around the park. She ended unbeaten with a strike rate of 197.92 in the end.

Harmanpreet Kaur's bat checked by the match referee after a historic knock

Some of the shots Harmanpreet Kaur hit during the second half of her innings were outrageous and hard to comprehend. The hitting compelled the match referee to check her bat following the match’s conclusion, probably done in jest, as told by Harmanpreet to the official broadcasters.

“Arey vo referee mere peeche pade hain, bat check kar rahe hain, jaise pata nahi kya daala hai bat me! (The match referee checked my bat as if I'd put something in it).

It was indeed an unbelievable display of power-hitting by Kaur as she entertained the fans. It is not new for her, and she has done it numerous times in the past.

A timely knock helped Mumbai Indians Women book a knockout berth and climb to the top of the ladder with five wins in seven outings. The track in Delhi wasn’t as easy for strokeplay, but Harmanpreet Kaur showed her true class with the willow.

