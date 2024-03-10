WATCH: Rahul Dravid's inspirational dressing room speech after England win

The Indian team scripted a fightback after losing the series opener to eclipse England in the end.

The Indian team put up an inspirational display to eclipse England despite losing the series opener in Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma and Co showed incredible character to turn around their fortunes and wrap up the five-match Test series comfortably at 4-1 in the end.

However, it wasn't an easy road for Rahul Dravid's men. The Indian team's woes were worsened with the likes of star batter Virat Kohli sitting out due to personal reasons, while injuries to KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami amongst others did not help India's cause.

Nevertheless, they remained unfazed in the face of adversity and the young players stepped up to the occasion and delivered when needed.

Dravid, who has been in charge of the Indian team since Ravi Shastri’s departure in 2021, lauded his team’s players for putting their hands up in the hour of need.

Dravid highlighted the challenges throughout the series which the team managed to see through and emerge victorious.

Dravid said in a video uploaded on BCCI’s social media, “There were times in the series when we were really challenged. We were pushed, but we found a way to bounce back. It speaks to the skills, resilience and character that we have. And in many occasions in the series when the games could have gone either way, we always found people in the dressing room to step up and turn the game our way.” “Not only do we have to win games when we have to fight back, but you also have to win games when you are ahead, and you don’t let the opposition come back in any situation.”

Dravid concluded by saying that playing in Test cricket is not easy by any stretch of the imagination but assured that winning a long Test series can bring a lot of satisfaction.

