"I don't decide contracts": Rahul Dravid's blatant reply on Ishan-Shreyas' future

The Indian team put up a stellar show to outclass England in the five-match Test series and win it comprehensively with a 4-1 scoreline. Rohit Sharma and Co notched up a win in the final Test in Dharamshala earlier today to wrap up their dominating performance over the visitors.

However, it wasn't exactly as easy as the scoreline suggests, primarily because India was missing a few stalwarts in their ranks owing to injuries or personal reasons. The absence of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer was one of the commonly discussed topics.

While Ishan had kept himself out of selection owing to mental fatigue, Shreyas was dropped after the second Test owing to a back issue and never recalled. The duo came under the spotlight further due to their unwillingness to participate in Ranji Trophy, which resulted in them getting excluded from the recently-announced BCCI Central Contracts.

Echoing on the same lines, India head coach Rahul Dravid has previously made it ample clear that players need to score well in domestic cirtcuit to be considered for national team.

Rahul Dravid opens up on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's future

Once again, speaking at the press conference after India's win at Dharamshala, Dravid spoked about Ishan and Shreyas' future.

Dravid said, "They're always in the mix. Everyone who's playing domestic cricket is in the mix. Firstly, I don't decide contracts, right? Contracts are decided by the selectors and the board. I don't even know what the criteria are. I'm involved in - people ask me my opinion on the 15, and me and Rohit select the XI. That's how it works.

Despite the absence of stalwarts, the series saw a record five debutants, all of whom stepped up to the occasion and propelled India to a series win.

