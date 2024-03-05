Hawy-eye under scrutiny again after howler in WPL game

This isn't the first instance of a faux pas by the technology. Earlier, last month, Hawk-Eye issued an apology to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after making an error.

The HawkEye technology has once again come under scrutiny, this time for a controversial decision in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL 2024). The Decision Review System (DRS) has received flak in recent times for some dicey calls in the IND vs ENG Test series, the Pakistan Super League (PSL9) and now in WPL 2024.

The incident happened during a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz last night (March 4) which left both players and fans in shock after Hawk-Eye's surprising call.

The delivery from the leg spinner Georgia Wareham hit Athapaththu on the pads which the umpire initially ruled not out. However, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana took a gamble and reviewed the decision, and it paid off, albeit in a controversial manner.

The HawkEye's image projection left everyone watching the game stunned. What appeared to be a leg spinner from the Aussie and should have been missing leg stump was shown to be going through and smashing into the middle stumps in the replays.

WATCH: HawkEye error during WPL 2024 clash

There is something super effed up going on in DRS. It is either hallucinating contact or skipping frames. Here is a video from today,s WPL game. Watch it carefully… pic.twitter.com/GttKAEISBF — Rahul Dave (@rahuldave) March 4, 2024

The batter was in visible shock at the decision so was Warriorz' skipper Alyssa Healy, who was on the non-striker's end. The Australian captain got into an argument with the umpire as RCB celebrated the wicket

According to the technology, if the ball hits the pad directly, the trajectory won't consider turn. But in this case, it didn't hit directly and the footage clearly showed it turning like a leg break, but the trajectory showed it going straight through the stumps.

This isn't the first instance of a faux pas by the technology. Earlier, last month, Hawk-Eye issued and apology to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after making an error during a review in a Pakistan Super League match (PSL) between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators

