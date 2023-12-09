WPL 2024 Auction: Kashvee Gautam Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player with Historic INR 2 Crore Bid by UP Warriorz

Kashvee Gautam, a right-arm seamer, garnered attention in 2020 with a remarkable ten-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, during a one-day game in the women's domestic Under-19 competition representing Chandigarh against Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian cricketing talent Kashvee Gautam has created waves in the Women's Premier League history with a groundbreaking bid of INR 2 crore from Gujarat Giants, becoming the most expensive uncapped player in the league's history. Gautam's feat overshadowed Vrinda Dinesh's recent record-breaking sale of INR 1.3 crore to UP Warriorz in a captivating auction showdown.

The bidding war witnessed a fierce tussle between franchises, reflecting the escalating stakes and determination to secure the coveted player, whose base price was set at INR 10 lakh.

The auction drama commenced with Giants initiating the bidding, swiftly countered by Royal Challengers Bangalore raising the stakes to INR 15 lakh. What ensued was a strategic back-and-forth between Giants and RCB, culminating in the bid soaring past the INR 50 lakh mark, showcasing the intense competition between the teams.

The intensity surged further when UP Warriorz joined the fray at INR 75 lakh, injecting a new dynamic into the proceedings. Giants, displaying unwavering resolve, pushed the bid beyond the INR 1 crore threshold. However, Warriorz retaliated with a bid of 1.1 crore, only for Giants to preemptively raise it to 1.2 crore. The tension escalated as Giants elevated the bid to a staggering 1.4 crore, intensifying the proceedings.

The auction culminated in a momentous pause at INR 2 crore, prompting contemplation within the Warriorz camp. Eventually, in a decisive move, Warriorz withdrew, bringing an end to this captivating bidding war.

Who is Kashvee Gautam?

Gautam, a right-arm seamer, garnered attention in 2020 with a remarkable ten-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, during a one-day game in the women's domestic Under-19 competition representing Chandigarh against Arunachal Pradesh. Her stellar performance earned her a spot in one of the teams in the former Women's T20 Challenge.

Despite going unsold in the Women's Premier League auction last year, Gautam worked on enhancing her pace based on scouts' feedback. Her domestic cricket record has been steady, and this year's Women's T20 trophy showcased her prowess, claiming 12 wickets in seven games while maintaining an economy rate of 4.14.

Gautam also played a pivotal role in India's triumph in the ACC Emerging tournament in Hong Kong as part of the Under-23 squad, further solidifying her presence and potential in the cricketing arena.