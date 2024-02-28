Mumbai Indians star sidelined with a niggle

Nat Sciver-Brunt, an overseas player for Mumbai Indians, was entrusted with the captaincy for the match against the UP Warriorz in Harmanpreet Kaur's absence.

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed the crucial WPL 2024 fixture against the UP Warriorz, held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 28.

Kaur, who is also the current Orange Cap holder, has been sidelined due to a minor injury, prompting the team management to exercise caution to preserve her for the remainder of the tournament. The decision comes in light of Mumbai Indians' strong start this season.

In Harmanpreet Kaur's absence, Humaira Kazi was called up to fill the void against the UP Warriorz. Kaur's absence is a significant blow to the Mumbai Indians, given her critical role in the team's success so far, contributing significantly in their victories with vital innings against the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Giants.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, an overseas player for Mumbai Indians, was entrusted with the captaincy for the match against the UP Warriorz, who were seeking their first win of the season after defeats to the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Warriorz, led by Alyssa Healy, opted to bowl first, continuing the trend observed in the tournament thus far.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, stepping in as captain, highlighted the absence of Harmanpreet and Shabnim Ismail, another key player missing due to a niggle, and welcomed Issy Wong back into the lineup. Sciver-Brunt also acknowledged drawing on Harmanpreet's experience and insights into local players, emphasizing the team's intent to perform at their best despite the significant local support for RCB in Bengaluru.

"Harmanpreet has a bit of niggle and will not be playing in this game. There are a couple of more changes. Shabnim Ismail also misses out, she is also having a little niggle and Issy Wong makes a comeback," Nat Sciver-Brunt said during the toss.

"Harman has a lot of experience and she knows the local players very nicely, so I tried to pick a few tips from her. Yes, there are a lot of RCB support here, however, we are doing well and hope to give our best tonight."

What happed in the clash between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in Harmanpreet Kaur's absence?

Harmanpreet's absence turned out to be quite a decisive factor in the match as the reigning champions lost by seven wickets. Put into bat first, Mumbai struggled a bit but somehow made their way to a respectable total of 161/6.

The bowlers had hopes of defending this total as the Warriorz didn't have the best times with the bat in the previous couple of games. However, Kiran Navgire's assault early in the innings completely knocked MI out of the contest.

Navgire smashed 57 off just 31 balls, including six fours and four huge sixes. Mumbai did make their way back in the game with three quick wickets in the span of just two overs. But the experienced Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma got the Warriorz over the line with a solid stand of 65 runs for the fourth wicket.

Harris remained unbeaten on 38 off 17 deliveries, whereas Deepti amassed an unbeaten 27 off 20 balls.

This was the Warriorz's first win of the season. They will take on the Gujarat Giants next on 1st March while MI will take on RCB in their next encounter on 2nd March.