Mumbai Indians pacer records fastest ball in women’s cricket history

The fast bowler has bowled the fastest ball in women's international cricket as well.

Mumbai Indians lost their fifth match of WPL 2024 to Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Delhi Capitals were up against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of Delhi leg in WPL 2024 on Tuesday (March 5). Mumbai were not at their best right from the start as Delhi Capitals batters took an aggressive route. DC scored 192-4 in their 20 overs, thanks to scintillating knocks from Jemimah Rodrigues (69 off 33 balls) and Meg Lanning (53 off 38 balls).

In reply, Mumbai Indians could only score 163/8 in their 20 overs. They lost wickets at regular intervals and were never in the game. Amanjot Kaur top-scored for them with 42 runs from 27 balls.

Shabnim Ismail bowls the fastest ball in women’s cricket

But on a positive note, MI pacer Shabnim Ismail created the world record by bowling the fastest ever ball in women’s cricket history. This is for the first time ever that 130 kph barrier had been breached in women’s cricket since the speeds have been recorded. It is no surprise that Shabnim Ismail has created this record.

In the second ball of the third over, Ismail bowled a full-length delivery to Capitals captain Meg Lanning, which she missed. The ball hit the front pad and Mumbai appealed but it was turned down by the umpire. The speed gun on broadcast showed the ball was bowled at 132.1 kph. Ismail had also bowled a 128.3 kph ball in the first match of this season, also against Delhi Capitals.

At the end of the innings, Ismail was asked whether she was aware of the fastest ball she had bowled, to which she replied that she doesn't look at the big screen when she is bowling.

She was out for two games in between due to injury and returned to action on Tuesday. The 35-year-old had a poor day in the office as she conceded 1-46 in her 4 overs.

Ismail’s love to bowl fast was visible since her playing days in international cricket. Her extra pace has always troubled the opposition batters, who find it tough pick her lengths. She also holds the record of bowling the fastest ball in international cricket when she bowled a ball at 128 kph against West Indies in 2016.

Shabnim Ismail has already retired from her international career. She picked up 317 wickets for South Africa in 241 international matches. She played the inaugural season of WPL for UP Warriorz but was acquired my Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024 auction for INR 1.2 crore.

