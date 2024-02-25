Meet RCB's Shobhana Asha : The wrist-spinner who never gave up on her dreams

Shobhana Asha picked up only five wickets in the inaugural WPL season but started WPL 2024 with a five-wicket haul against UP Warriorz.

In the high-octane environment of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, Asha Shobana made headlines with a stellar performance that has caught the eye of cricket enthusiasts around the globe. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Shobana's outstanding bowling against UP Warriorz has not only announced her arrival on the big stage but also played a pivotal role in securing a victory for her team.

During the match, Shobana's spellbinding bowling figures of 5 for 22 in just four overs turned the tide in RCB's favor. Her ability to pick up crucial wickets at critical moments of the game was evident as she dismissed key players from the opposing team, including Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, and Kiran Navgire. These wickets were instrumental in denting UP Warriorz's chances and setting up RCB for a win.

Who is Shobhana Asha ?

Born on March 16, 1991, in Trivandrum, Kerala, Shobana has made a name for herself in domestic cricket, representing teams like Kerala, Puducherry, and Railways before making her mark in the WPL. A right-handed bat and a right-arm legbreak bowler, she began her cricket journey at the tender age of 13. Inspired by Sachin Tendulkar's legendary innings against Australia in 1998, she dreamt of playing cricket at the highest level. With Stuart MacGill as her cricketing idol, Shobana's aspirations have always been clear, aiming to represent India on the international stage.

🗣️🗣️ 𝙄 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙜𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙪𝙥 𝙤𝙣 𝙢𝙮 𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙨



Asha Shobana's resilience is inspiring and admirable 👏👏



Shobana's journey to the WPL was not without its challenges. Coming from a humble background, with her father working as a driver, she has battled poverty and societal expectations to pursue her passion for cricket. Despite these obstacles, her talent and determination have shone through, earning her a spot in the prestigious league with a salary of Rs 10 Lakh.

Apart from cricket, Shobana has a penchant for pencil sketching, singing, and digital painting, showcasing her multifaceted personality. Her performance in the WPL 2023, where she picked up 5 wickets across five matches, set the stage for her explosive start to the 2024 season.

Asha Shobana's performance against UP Warriorz is a testament to her skill, determination, and the hard work she has put into her game. As RCB celebrates their victory, the spotlight is firmly on Shobana, a player who has fought against the odds to shine on the cricket field. With the WPL 2024 season underway, all eyes will be on this rising star, eagerly anticipating her next move. As she continues to make her mark, the dream of donning the Indian jersey seems more attainable than ever.