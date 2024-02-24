RCB wrist-spinner's mesmerising five-wicket haul draws praise from Yuzvendra Chahal; powers team to a thrilling win over UP Warriorz

Sobhana Asha's feat of taking a five-wicket haul places her among the elite bowlers in the WPL's young history, joining the ranks of Marizanne Kapp, Tara Norris, and Kim Garth, who have achieved similar milestones in the league's inaugural year.

In a thrilling encounter that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) showcased their might in the first home game of the Women's Premier League's (WPL) 2024 season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The highlight of the day was undoubtedly Sobhana Asha, the 32-year-old leg-spinner from RCB, who spun a web around the UP Warriorz batters, registering the first five-wicket haul for RCB in WPL history. Her exceptional figures of 5 for 22 not only set a new benchmark for bowling performances in the league but also played a pivotal role in RCB's victory.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both teams giving it their all to clinch the win. Sobhana Asha, with a headband on and magic in her wrists, turned the game around for RCB with a mesmerizing spell of leg-spin bowling. Her efforts were lauded by former RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and were crucial in RCB opening their account in the new season, much to the delight of the packed home crowd.

The game's intensity mirrored the season opener, delivering another final-over thriller. While the Mumbai Indians clinched a dramatic win against the Delhi Capitals in the opener, UP Warriorz found themselves unable to replicate a similar finish against RCB.

The match's turning point came in the 17th over bowled by Sobhana Asha, where she dismissed key batters Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, and Kiran Navgire, tilting the scales in RCB's favor.

The partnership between Harris and Sehrawat had looked promising for the Warriorz, building a solid 77-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, Asha's skillful bowling not only broke this critical partnership but also sent both batters back to the pavilion, disrupting the rhythm of the UP Warriorz's innings.

Shobhana Asha becomes the first Indian player to register a five-wicket haul in the WPL

Sobhana Asha's feat of taking a five-wicket haul places her among the elite bowlers in the WPL's young history, joining the ranks of Marizanne Kapp, Tara Norris, and Kim Garth, who have achieved similar milestones in the league's inaugural year. Her performance underscores the importance of leg-spinners in the shortest format of the game, capable of changing the course of a match within a few deliveries.

Telegram Group Join Now

While Asha's bowling was the highlight, the match also witnessed significant contributions with the bat from RCB. Despite early setbacks with key players like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, and Sophie Devine failing to make an impact, the team found heroes in Sabbhineni Meghana and Richa Ghosh. Their partnership was crucial, with Meghana crafting a well-composed 53 off 44 balls, and Ghosh providing the late surge, smashing an explosive 62 off just 37 deliveries. Their efforts helped RCB post a competitive total, setting the stage for their bowlers to defend.