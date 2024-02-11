EXCLUSIVE: Titas Sadhu talks about her journey, Significance of WPL and Women's U19 World Cup exposure, Time with Indian Team and Delhi Capitals, and more

The interview explores Titas Sadhu's success in tournaments like the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 and the Asian Games 2023, where she played a pivotal role in India's victories, and also her aspirations for the upcoming WPL 2024 season.

Titas Sadhu, the promising India pacer, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Cricxtasy, shedding light on her remarkable journey in the world of cricket. From her early days to her recent triumphs, Titas opens up about the challenges, victories, and the people who have shaped her career.

The interview kicks off with Titas recounting how cricket found its way into her life amidst a myriad of sports options. She shares an intriguing tale, shedding light on her journey from a budding enthusiast to a professional cricketer. Titas also reflects on the initial reactions from her family upon her decision to pursue cricket, highlighting the unwavering support she received from her loved ones.

Delving deeper into her formative years, Titas reminisces about the pivotal role her father played as her first coach, instilling in her the fundamentals of the game. She shares insights into the struggles she faced during her training, which built the determination that fueled her journey to becoming a professional cricketer.

The conversation then shifts to Titas's memorable moments on the field, including her remarkable performance in the inaugural U19 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. She provides a glimpse into the emotions surrounding her selection in India's squad and her standout performance in the final against England, where she was named Player of the Match.

Full Titas Sadhu Interview available here:

The 19-year-old also reflects on her experience in the Women's Premier League 2023, where she represented Delhi Capitals alongside international stars. Despite not getting a game, she cherishes the opportunity to learn from seasoned players and looks forward to making her mark in the upcoming season.

The interview further explores Titas's success in tournaments like the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 and the Asian Games 2023, where she played a pivotal role in India's victories. She shares insights into her mindset during crucial matches and her feelings on winning gold medals for her country.

Amidst the victories and accolades, Titas doesn't forget to acknowledge the support and camaraderie of her teammates, including senior players like Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues. She also reveals the lighter side of the dressing room, highlighting the funniest and most disciplined individuals in the team.

As the interview draws to a close, Titas reflects on her recent series against Australia, where she delivered her career-best performance. She expresses gratitude to the mentors and supporters who have guided her along the way.

Titas Sadhu's story will inspire aspiring cricketers around the world to chase their dreams with unwavering resolve. As she continues to make strides in her career, the future looks bright for this rising star in Indian cricket.