WPL 2024 Auction LIVE List of Players SOLD and UNSOLD: Base Price, Final Price, Purse Remaining, Full Squad and Final Team List

Welcome to the live coverage of the WPL 2024 Auction, where the excitement is brewing as five prominent teams battle it out for the top talent in female cricket. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Gujarat Giants (GG) are gearing up to secure the best players for their squads in this second edition of the female cricketing extravaganza.

With a staggering 165 players up for auction and only 30 spots left to fill, the competition is intense. The bidding war is expected to be fierce as each team aims to craft a winning combination by securing the most promising talent available. Stay tuned to CricXtasy for live, real-time updates from the WPL 2024 Auction as these franchises strategize and make their crucial selections. The race to secure the best players is on, and we'll keep you informed every step of the way.

WPL 2024 Auction Live List of Players SOLD:

Players Base price (INR) Final Price (INR) Team SOLD To Phoebe Litchfield 30 Lakhs 1 crore Gujarat Giants Danni Wyatt 30 Lakhs 30 Lakhs UP Warriorz Georgia Wareham 40 Lakhs 40 Lakhs Royal Challengers Bangalore Annabel Sutherland 40 Lakhs 2 crores Delhi Capitals Meghna Singh 30 Lakhs 30 Lakhs Gujarat Giants

WPL 2024 Squads and Final Team List

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Players Bought in Auction: Annabel Sutherland*

Gujarat Giants

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

Players Bought in Auction: Phoebe Litchfield*, Meghna Singh

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Players Bought in Auction:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

Players Bought in Auction: Georgia Wareham*

UP Warriorz

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

Players Bought in Auction: Danni Wyatt*

Players marked with * are overseas players.

Purse remaining

Delhi Capitals

Purse remaining: Rs. 25 Lakhs | Available slots: 2

Gujarat Giants

Purse remaining: Rs. 4.65 crores | Available slots: 8

Mumbai Indians

Purse remaining: Rs. 2.1 crores | Available slots: 5

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Purse remaining: Rs. 2.95 crores | Available slots: 6

UP Warriorz

Purse remaining: Rs. 3.7 crores crores | Available slots: 4

WPL 2024 Auction Live List of Players UNSOLD: