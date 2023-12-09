WPL 2024 Auction LIVE List of Players SOLD and UNSOLD: Base Price, Final Price, Purse Remaining, Full Squad and Final Team List
Welcome to the live coverage of the WPL 2024 Auction, where the excitement is brewing as five prominent teams battle it out for the top talent in female cricket. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Gujarat Giants (GG) are gearing up to secure the best players for their squads in this second edition of the female cricketing extravaganza.
With a staggering 165 players up for auction and only 30 spots left to fill, the competition is intense. The bidding war is expected to be fierce as each team aims to craft a winning combination by securing the most promising talent available. Stay tuned to CricXtasy for live, real-time updates from the WPL 2024 Auction as these franchises strategize and make their crucial selections. The race to secure the best players is on, and we'll keep you informed every step of the way.
WPL 2024 Auction Live List of Players SOLD:
|Players
|Base price (INR)
|Final Price (INR)
|Team SOLD To
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|30 Lakhs
|1 crore
|Gujarat Giants
|
Danni Wyatt
|30 Lakhs
|30 Lakhs
|
UP Warriorz
|Georgia Wareham
|40 Lakhs
|40 Lakhs
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Annabel Sutherland
|40 Lakhs
|2 crores
|Delhi Capitals
|Meghna Singh
|30 Lakhs
|30 Lakhs
|Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024 Squads and Final Team List
Delhi Capitals
Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu
Players Bought in Auction: Annabel Sutherland*
Gujarat Giants
Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer
Players Bought in Auction: Phoebe Litchfield*, Meghna Singh
Mumbai Indians
Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia
Players Bought in Auction:
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*
Players Bought in Auction: Georgia Wareham*
UP Warriorz
Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*
Players Bought in Auction: Danni Wyatt*
Players marked with * are overseas players.
Purse remaining
Delhi Capitals
Purse remaining: Rs. 25 Lakhs | Available slots: 2
Gujarat Giants
Purse remaining: Rs. 4.65 crores | Available slots: 8
Mumbai Indians
Purse remaining: Rs. 2.1 crores | Available slots: 5
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Purse remaining: Rs. 2.95 crores | Available slots: 6
UP Warriorz
Purse remaining: Rs. 3.7 crores crores | Available slots: 4
WPL 2024 Auction Live List of Players UNSOLD:
|Players
|Base price (INR)
|Status
|Bharti Fulmali
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Mona Meshram
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Veda Krishnamurthy
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Poonam Raut
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Naomi Stalenberg
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Maia Bouchier
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Priya Punia
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Devika Vaidya
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|S Meghana
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Deandra Dottin
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Nadine De Klerk
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Chamari Athapaththu
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Bess Heath
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Shushma Verma
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Amy Jones
|40 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Tammy Beaumont
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
|Nuzhat Parween
|30 Lakhs
|UNSOLD
