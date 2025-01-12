Best spin attack? Afghanistan name strong squad to hijack non-Asian teams at Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan have announced the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, possessing some quality names. The most notable thing is their spin attack, comprising names like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad and Allah Ghazanfar.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will continue leading the squad, while Sediqullah Atal has kept his place after sensational performances. Fazalhaq Farooqi will lead the pace attack.

Afghanistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

More to follow…