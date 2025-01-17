BCCI Set To Probe Key Player’s Absence at Vijay Hazare Trophy; Could Affect Champions Trophy 2025 Chances

BCCI sources suggest that the issue needs to be addressed before the selectors finalize the Champions Trophy squad on January 19.

A few days ahead of the national selectors’ meeting to select the ODI team for the three-match series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy, the BCCI plans to probe into why Sanju Samson did not play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

According to TOI, the BCCI’s top officials and selectors are upset with Sanju Samson for skipping the Vijay Hazare Trophy, claiming that domestic cricket is what keeps the game going.

Also Read: 6 Players Who Could Become Constants in India’s ODI Squad After Champions Trophy 2025

BCCI to Address Samson’s Absence Ahead of Squad Selection

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) decided not to include Sanju Samson in their squad after he expressed his unavailability for a preparatory camp before the Vijay Hazare Trophy. KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar mentioned that the decision was made to avoid a youngster losing their spot due to uncertainty over Samson’s availability.

BCCI sources suggest that the issue needs to be addressed before the selectors finalize the Champions Trophy squad on January 19.

The BCCI and selectors emphasize the significance of domestic cricket, as seen in cases like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer losing central contracts for missing matches without prior approval. In Sanju Samson’s case, the board was not given any explanation for his absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, raising concerns, particularly since he reportedly spends much of his time in Dubai.

“The selectors and the board have been very clear on the importance of domestic cricket. Last year,

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer lost central contracts for missing domestic matches without seeking permission. Even in Samson’s case, the board and selectors were not given any reason why he missed the tournament. All that is known so far is that he spends much of his time in Dubai,” BCCI sources said.

Impact of Vijay Hazare Absence on Samson’s ODI Prospects

Samson has been selected for the T20I series at home against England, starting next week. However, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, being a 50-over format, holds significant importance as preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Also Read: 19-Year-Old LSG Recruit Impresses in Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts With Two Crucial Knocks

The selectors need a valid explanation for Sanju Samson’s absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, otherwise, his ODI selection could be in jeopardy. It also highlights his strained relationship with the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), stressing that such issues need to be resolved so he doesn’t miss valuable game time in domestic cricket, especially since he had participated in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before.

“The selectors would want a valid reason. Otherwise, it will be difficult to consider him for the ODI • season. Samson has had a bitter history with the KCA, but that needs to be sorted out for him to play in domestic cricket. It can’t be that the state association and him have a misunderstanding, and he misses out on game time. He did play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy preceding the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” the source said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.