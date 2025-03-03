News
Australia odi team adam zampa
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 3, 2025

Concern for Australia as Key Player Not at His Best Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs India

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

He said even though he is not at his best, he is still capable of getting big wickets.

Australia odi team adam zampa

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa was brutally honest about his form. He felt that his bowling had not been up to the mark in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Australia will face India in the semifinal on Wednesday in Dubai having reached the last four. They beat England in the first game while their clashes against South Africa and Afghanistan were abandoned due to rain.

Zampa has managed to claim four wickets in the two games he bowled. He returned with figures of 2-64 from 10 overs against England and 2-48 from eight overs against Afghanistan.

Confident ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal

Speaking ahead of the semifinal in Dubai, Zampa said even though he is not at his best, he is still capable of getting big wickets.

“Personally, I don’t think I’m bowling quite at my best but I like to think the beauty about me, when I’m not quite at my best and not feeling that great out there, is my ability to still contribute and take those big wickets. So, yeah, obviously working on some stuff at the moment to hopefully get back to my best. But as I said, the ability to still do a job for the team and get those big wickets is still there, which to me is really important,” Zampa said.

ALSO READ:

Adam Zampa plays down the travelling hassle

India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons and playing all their matches in Dubai. Australia and South Africa teams had to travel to Dubai and had to wait for the result between India and New Zealand.

South Africa had to travel back to Pakistan for the second semifinal clash in Lahore after India beat the Black Caps by 44 runs on Sunday. Zampa, however, played down the hassle of travelling back and forth.

“Obviously we had a bit of a hectic schedule playing a couple of games in Pakistan, back and forth in between cities. It’s kind of nice to get here. We’ve got a great facility here at the ICC Academy, changes it up a little bit as well, so yeah, the boys are feeling OK about it,” Zampa said.

On Monday, Australia replaced the injured Matthew Short with spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Adam Zampa
Australia
Champions Trophy 2025

Related posts

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: India might be more suited to the conditions in Dubai and have a better spin attack, so they should win.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 1 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

7:09 pm
Darpan Jain
Indian cricket team Champions Trophy 2025

Ravi Shastri Picks India’s Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against Australia

The legendary former coach picked his India XI ahead of the team's Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia.
7:02 pm
Vishnu PN

How India Can Negate the Travis Head Threat in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Travis Head has been a massive thorn in India's path in the past. We take a look at how they can tackle him in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.
5:44 pm
Sandip Pawar
India’s Predicted Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Final Against Australia

Probable India Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against Australia

India is expected to stick with the same batting lineup.
6:19 pm
Sagar Paul
We look at three worries for India heading into the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, including KL Rahul's wicketkeeping.

3 Worries for India Heading Into the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against Australia

The Men in Blue will face Australia in the semifinal encounter in Dubai.
6:02 pm
Darpan Jain
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Fat-Shamed by a Political Party Spokesperson, BCCI Secretary Labels Comments As ‘Derogatory’

After facing the backlash, she has now removed all her posts.
5:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
