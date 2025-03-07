Confusion Around Rohit Sharma As BCCI Contracts Up for Renewal, Future Up for Debate After Champions Trophy 2025

The board has also delayed announcing the new central contracts and will decide after the final.

According to TOI, there is some doubt about Rohit Sharma’s future as the BCCI is set to renew player contracts. His position as captain in ODIs and Tests may be reviewed after the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

The result of the final against New Zealand could impact India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup and the next WTC cycle. The BCCI wants a steady leadership for the next two years, and reports suggest they might consider replacing Rohit as captain in ODIs and Tests.

The board has also delayed announcing the new central contracts and will decide after the final. Reports say that chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir have already discussed this with the BCCI and Rohit after returning from the Australia tour. It is also believed that Rohit is open to planning the team’s future after the Champions Trophy.

BCCI Awaits Rohit’s Decision on Retirement and Captaincy

A BCCI source told TOI that Rohit Sharma still feels he can continue playing, but the board has asked him to share his future plans. While retirement is his decision, there will be further discussions about his captaincy. Rohit also understands the need for stable leadership to prepare for the next World Cup. Talks have taken place with Virat Kohli as well, but there are no major concerns about his future.

“Rohit still believes there is some cricket left in him. He has been told to communicate his plans going forward. Retiring is his call but there will be another discussion around continuing with captaincy. Rohit himself understands the need to have a stable captain if the team wants to prepare for a World Cup. There have been talks with Kohli too but there doesn’t seem to be much anxiety around him,” a BCCI source told TOI.

Board to Plan Next Steps Based on Rohit’s Choice

The board will wait for Rohit Sharma’s decision after the Champions Trophy. If he decides to retire, the board will plan the next steps. The source also highlighted that Rohit recently led India to the T20 World Cup title and has performed well as captain in the Champions Trophy.

“The board will wait for Rohit’s decision after the Champions Trophy. If by any chance he chooses to retire, then the board will see what needs to be done. One can’t discount the fact that he won the T20 World Cup in July and has led well in the Champions Trophy as well,” the source said.

