News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Fielding Medal Goes Missing After New Zealand Win in India’s Customary Dressing Room Ceremony in Champions Trophy 2025
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 3, 2025

Fielding Medal Goes Missing After New Zealand Win during India’s Customary Dressing Room Ceremony in Champions Trophy 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

India's fielding coach T Dilip announced three players in contention for the 'Fielder of the Match' medal.

Fielding Medal Goes Missing After New Zealand Win in India’s Customary Dressing Room Ceremony in Champions Trophy 2025

India defeated New Zealand in their final group match to reach the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals without losing a game. However, India’s dressing room celebrations took an unexpected turn during the ‘Fielder of the Match’ medal. Virat Kohli was chosen as the best fielder, but when it was time to give him the medal, it was nowhere to be found, causing some chaos.

BCCI Captures Fun Dressing Room Moment

In a video shared by BCCI on social media, India’s fielding coach T Dilip announced three players in contention for the medal Axar Patel, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer. He then mentioned that Udenka Nuwan Senevirathne, India’s throwdown specialist, would present the medal. However, when it was time to give it, the medal was missing.

ALSO READ:

Axar Finds the Medal, Kohli Receives the Award

Axar Patel, who had a kneecap on his leg, joked about the situation, pointing out that the medal was missing. His reaction added to the lighthearted chaos in the dressing room. Meanwhile, fielding coach T Dilip suspected that Mohammed Shami might have hidden the medal. But Shami denied any involvement. Eventually, Axar found the medal. Udenka Nuwan Senevirathne handed it over to Kohli as a reward for his fielding efforts in the match against New Zealand. He took one catch of the wicket of Matt Henry which was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy.

After strong performances from both their batters and bowlers, India won all three of their group-stage matches. They will now face Australia in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy on March 4 in Dubai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
IND vs NZ
India
Virat Kohli

Related posts

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: India might be more suited to the conditions in Dubai and have a better spin attack, so they should win.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 1 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

7:09 pm
Darpan Jain
Indian cricket team Champions Trophy 2025

Ravi Shastri Picks India’s Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against Australia

The legendary former coach picked his India XI ahead of the team's Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia.
7:02 pm
Vishnu PN

How India Can Negate the Travis Head Threat in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Travis Head has been a massive thorn in India's path in the past. We take a look at how they can tackle him in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.
5:44 pm
Sandip Pawar
India’s Predicted Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Final Against Australia

Probable India Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against Australia

India is expected to stick with the same batting lineup.
6:19 pm
Sagar Paul
We look at three worries for India heading into the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, including KL Rahul's wicketkeeping.

3 Worries for India Heading Into the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against Australia

The Men in Blue will face Australia in the semifinal encounter in Dubai.
6:02 pm
Darpan Jain
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Fat-Shamed by a Political Party Spokesperson, BCCI Secretary Labels Comments As ‘Derogatory’

After facing the backlash, she has now removed all her posts.
5:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy