Varun's recent performances have kept an outside chance open for his selection.

Although the Indian selectors have announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, spinner Varun Chakravarthy made a strong case for a spot in the marquee tournament with a stellar performance in the IND vs ENG 1st T20I in Kolkata earlier today (January 22). Chakravarthy still has a chance to steal a place since the ICC guidelines allow changes to the squad till February 13, six days before the mega-event kickstart on February 19.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star finished with impressive figures in the series opener against the Three Lions – registering 23 for 3 in 4 overs while maintaining a tidy economy of 5.75.

He first made a double strike in the eighth over to remove Harry Brook (17) and Liam Livingstone (0) cheaply and then took the important scalp of the dangerous-looking Jos Buttler on 68 in the 17th over.

How Varun Chakravarthy Can Still Make India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad?

The 33-year-old has evolved into one of India’s finest spinners in the shortest format. His ability to adapt to various pitches, coupled with his deceptive variations and uncanny accuracy makes Varun a valuable asset.

Chakravarthy’s performances have also been impressive in the IPL and he played a crucial role in KKR’s title-winning campaign in IPL 2024, contributing with 21 wickets at an average of 19.14.

During the South Africa tour in November last year as well, Varun finished as the top wicket-taker with 12 scalps from 4 games at an average of 11.50.

Despite not having made his ODI debut yet, Varun’s recent performances will definitely keep an outside chance open for his selection in the ICC event in February.

