Lungi Ngidi Fitness Concerns: Why South Africa Might Have To Rethink Their Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

The concerns around South Africa's squad are palpable a few weeks before the tourney.

South Africa have been among the most consistent teams in the last two ICC events. They reached the semifinal and final of the World Cup 2023 and the T20 World Cup 2024, even though they couldn’t win in both tournaments. One key reason behind their amazing run was solid personnel; South Africa had match-winners who performed consistently.

They have announced another quality squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, and they will start the tournament as one of the favourites. Some big names are similar to the World Cup 2023 squad. Still, the concerns around the team are palpable a few weeks before the tourney.

Injuries aplenty for South Africa as the Champions Trophy 2025 approaches

The biggest issue for the Proteas is the increasing number of injured players. Most of their pacers are already out of the season, including Nandre Burger (lower back stress fracture) and Lizaad Williams (knee injury), who were already out of the season. The numbers didn’t stop here, as Anrich Nortje, named in the squad, was soon ruled out of SA20 and Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury.

Further, Lungi Ngidi mostly remained absent for Paarl Royals in the ongoing SA20 2025, featuring in 50% of matches. He has just recovered from groin injuries and is among the most injury-prone players in world cricket. Meanwhile, Wiaan Mulder has recovered after healing a broken finger but would need to be careful.

As if these weren’t enough, David Miller also injured his right groin and didn’t feature for Paarl Royals in the last few games. There’s uncertainty around his availability for the Champions Trophy 2025, and his absence will deplete their batting unit significantly.

Replacements are injury-prone and inexperienced

Suppose South Africa replace Anrich Nortje with Gerald Coetzee, but that move can backfire. Coetzee is vulnerable and has played only one game for Joburg Super Kings this SA20 season. As mentioned, the other options are already injured and not in contention, so the ones coming in will be massively inexperienced for an ICC event.

All these concerns will leave South Africa rethinking squad selection for the ICC event. The deadline to change personnel is February 12, and growing injuries must have agitated the Proteas team management. They had similar concerns in previous ICC events but managed to put on a show since only a few names were out.

However, the pace department looks bleak this time, and David Miller’s exclusion will make the middle order feeble. Heinrich Klaasen is already struggling but has shown signs of improvement lately. It remains to be seen whether Miller can get fit in time.

What are the replacement options for South Africa?

South Africa have a few decent options to replace David Miller in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. We have discussed them here. One of them will most likely get a nod if Miller doesn’t get fit in time.

Given the scarcity of pace-bowling options, the bigger issue is replacing the likes of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi. The three pragmatic bowlers are Kwena Maphaka, Corbin Bosch, and Ottneil Baartman. Ngidi’s job will be to bring new-ball wickets, and Maphaka can also move the new ball at pace while providing a left-arm angle.

Meanwhile, Corbin Bosch provides the same pace as Nortje and can crank it up in the middle overs. He has been in terrific form in this SA20 season while playing for MI Cape Town and can also contribute with the willow. He has the pace and can be effective on flat decks in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Ottneil Baartman brings experience playing in an ICC event; he was in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. He can also bowl at a good pace and operate effectively across phases, making him an all-round package. He has six wickets at 16.83 runs apiece in four ODIs.

