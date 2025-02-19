News
Last updated: February 19, 2025

‘Two Spinners and Three All-Rounders’: Rohit Sharma Responds to Five-Spinner Debate Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against Bangladesh

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

India have Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar and Varun Chakravarthy in the spin department.

Rohit Sharma

The Indian team opted for a spin-heavy attack, naming potentially five spinners in their 15-man squad for the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue made a last-minute change to their squad, dropping talented opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and adding an extra spinner in Varun Chakravarthy.

Varun joined the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the spin department.

While pundits and critics debated that India has named one or two spinners too many, skipper Rohit Sharma had a staunch response when quizzed about the same in the pre-match conference ahead of India’s tournament opener against Bangladesh tomorrow (February 20).

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma opens up on the five spinner debate

Rohit Sharma emphasized that this combination enhances the team’s balance by offering flexibility in both batting and bowling.

The Indian captain said, “We have two spinners and three all-rounders. I am not looking at them as five spinners. Jadeja, Axar, and Washi (Washington Sundar) give us a lot of depth.”

“Many other teams carry six pacers when they have pace-bowling all-rounders. No one says they have one pacer too many. That’s their strength, and we focus on our strengths.” Rohit added.

India will also be without star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the mega event after he was sidelined owing to a back injury he picked up during the final Border Gavaskar Tropht (BGT) Test in Australia earlier this year.

The BAN vs IND match is slated to take place at the Dubai International Stadium, with the action slated to kickstart from 2.30 pm IST.

