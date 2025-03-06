‘Had a Few Throwdowns’ – South Africa Legend Makes Controversial Remark on David Miller After Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Ton Goes in Vain

He scored a 67-ball 100, reaching the triple-figure mark on the last ball of the match.

Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs has made a controversial remark on David Miller after the latter’s fighting century in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand went in vain. The Proteas had been given a target of 363 by the Blackcaps in Lahore on March 5. South Africa got off to an inconsistent start. They lost Ryan Rickelton (17) in the fifth over and Temba Bavuma’s scoring pace was slow and questionable.

To add context, Bavuma was eight runs off 20 balls at one stage but fought his way to score a half-century off 64 balls. His innings was short-lived after the South Africa captain was dismissed for 56 by Mitchell Santner in the 23rd over. By the time David Miller walked out to bat at No.5, South Africa were already 161/3 in the 27th over, needing 200+ runs in 23 overs.

‘Game was long gone’: Gibbs

Miller kept losing partners at the other end but managed to forge an unbeaten 56-run stand with Lungi Ngidi. South Africa needed 99 runs from the last three overs. Miller gave it all towards the end, scoring boundary after boundary until he reached his century off the last ball of the match.

South Africa were restricted to 312/9 in 50 overs. “Yes he had a few throw downs .. game was long gone,” Gibbs posted on “X” while replying to a user, seemingly taking a jibe at the team.

Gibbs wants Proteas to appoint foreign coach

Gibbs also noted that there isn’t a single member of the South African coaching staff who has played international cricket. South Africa’s coaching staff includes head coach Shukri Conrad, batting coach Imraan Khan, bowling coach Piet Botha, and Kruger van Wyk as fielding coach.

“There’s not one person on the coaching staff that played international cricket ..,” he said. He also added that the Proteas need a foreign coach instead of a local coach.

There’s not one person on the coaching staff that played international cricket .. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 5, 2025

“We need a foreign coach not a local .. doubt anyone would want it .. don’t be easily pleased with test final my friend ..,” he added while replying to another user.

We need a foreign coach not a local .. doubt anyone would want it .. don’t be easily pleased with test final my friend .. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 5, 2025

New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bat first. Centuries from Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102) led to 362/6, the highest team score in the history of the tournament. Skipper Mitchell Santner (3/43) was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers. New Zealand will next face India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on March 9. India had defeated Australia by four wickets in the other semi-final on March 4.

