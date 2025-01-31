Veteran Players Return As Pakistan Names 15-Member Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan will aim to defend the coveted title, having won it during the last edition in 2017.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named their 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, slated to start from November 19. Notably, the hosts have brought back veteran players Fakhar Zaman and Faheem Ashraf as they aim to defend the coveted title, having won it during the last edition in 2017.

WIcketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will continue to captain the Men in Green after taking over the role following Babar Azam’s resignation post the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. This marks the first ICC tournament in the 50-over format since then.

Speaking about the bowling department, Pakistan has opted for a spin attack led solely by Abrar Ahmed, who has just four ODI appearances to his name. The absence of a second specialist spinner, places additional pressure on part-time bowlers such as Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah.

In contrast, the fast-bowling unit is strong, featuring the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, and Naseem Shah.

ICC Champions Trophy 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ winners announce squad for the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ event 🏆✨



— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 31, 2025

On the other hand, promising batting star Saim Ayub is the notable exclusion from the squad, having sustained an ankle injury in Pakistan’s New Year’s Test in Cape Town against South Africa.

Speaking on the decision to drop Ayub, Asad Shafiq, a member of the National Selection Committee explained,

“We understand how much he was looking forward to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and recognise how devastating it must be for him to miss a global event, especially when he is in such exceptional batting form.”

He added, “However, as a valuable asset to our team, we are committed to prioritising his long-term health over making any rushed decisions.”

The same squad will also feature in the home tri-series featuring South Africa and New Zealand, prior to the ICC event.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

