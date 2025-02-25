AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Afghanistan will face England in Match 8 of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore. Both teams lost their previous games.

Afghanistan suffered a heavy 107-run defeat against South Africa in their last encounter. They made too many errors in every department and the deck didn’t suit their playing style and strengths.

Meanwhile, England registered a surprising five-wicket defeat against Australia in a high-scoring clash. England batted well to post a big total in the first innings, but their bowlers, especially speedsters, let the game slip.

AFG vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

AFG vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 297, with pacers snaring 60.68% of wickets here. Expect another flat surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 290 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 24°C with cloudy skies is forecast.

Top Player Picks for AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings. He is a quality batter and will enjoy playing in Lahore.

He is a dynamic batter who can bat briskly. He can maximise the powerplay, providing an ideal start to Afghanistan.

Phil Salt (ENG):

Phil Salt hasn’t reaped enough success in this format lately. However, he is an attacking batter and will get value for his shots.

He will open the innings in the field restrictions. He can use the pitch to his advantage and make the most of slightly shaky Afghanistan’s bowling attack in nice batting conditions.

Mark Wood (ENG):

Mark Wood has the pace that can trouble Afghanistan on a relatively quick deck. He can cause serious damage.

His natural lengths are short, and the Afghan batters are not as comfortable against them. That works in Wood’s favour.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Rashid Khan (AFG):

Rashid Khan is a popular captaincy pick for this game. He will contribute with both, bat and ball.

England batters have struggled against spinners at times. Rashid can cause serious damage.

Ben Duckett (ENG):

Ben Duckett will open the innings. He is among the most consistent batters in this England lineup.

He scored a magnificent 165 in the previous game.

Jofra Archer (ENG):

Like Mark Wood, Jofra Archer also has the pace to agitate the Afghanistan team. He bowls shorter lengths, which can trouble the opponent batters.

Jofra Archer has blown hot and cold lately but can snare a few wickets in this game.

AFG vs ENG Player to Avoid

Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG):

Hashmatullah Shahidi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

England are too strong for these conditions. Afghanistan are a good team, but their game is not suited for such decks. Expect England to win the game.

