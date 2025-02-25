AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Afghanistan will face England in Match 8 of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore. Both teams lost their previous games.
Afghanistan suffered a heavy 107-run defeat against South Africa in their last encounter. They made too many errors in every department and the deck didn’t suit their playing style and strengths.
Meanwhile, England registered a surprising five-wicket defeat against Australia in a high-scoring clash. England batted well to post a big total in the first innings, but their bowlers, especially speedsters, let the game slip.
AFG vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.
AFG vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 297, with pacers snaring 60.68% of wickets here. Expect another flat surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 290 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 24°C with cloudy skies is forecast.