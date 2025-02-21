BLR-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 7 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will host Mumbai Indians Women in the seventh match of the WPL 2025. The tournament moves to Bengaluru, with M Chinnaswamy Stadium set to host the matches.

RCB Women occupy the top spot with four points, having won both the games. Following a nail-biting victory over Gujarat Giants, they hammered Delhi Capitals by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians had a disappointing outing in the first game but came back to beat Gujarat Giants by five wickets. Hayley Matthews claimed 3 for 16 while Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a fifty and picked two wickets.

BLR-W vs MUM-W: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

BLR-W vs MUM-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Bengaluru is known for its batting friendly conditions. The pitches here are generally very flat with quick outfield aiding the batters. The average batting first score here in the previous WPL season was 152 from 11 games. The chasing teams won seven of those games, so expect the team winning the toss to field first.

The weather should be clear, with no threat of rain and the temperature around 23 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for BLR-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Smriti Mandhana (BLR-W)

The RCB captain is coming off a classy knock against Delhi, scoring 81 off 47.

Mandhana has four fifties in her last five T20 innings.

Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)

The New Zealand leg-spin all-rounder has taken four wickets in two games.

Amelia Kerr has 26 wickets in the WPL while scoring 392 runs at an average of 32.

Richa Ghosh (BLR-W)

Richa Ghosh was at her best in the season opener, smashing 64 not-out in just 27 deliveries.

She has 470 runs in the WPL at an average of 39 while striking at 149.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BLR-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)

Ellyse Perry was superb in the opening game, where she made 57 off 34.

She has 664 runs in the league at an average of 55, with five half centuries.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

Hayley Matthews has claimed five wickets in two games and would be more dangerous once she starts firing with the bat.

Matthews has amassed over 1400 runs in T20s in the past year at an average of 33 and has bagged 65 wickets.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 80* and 57 in the first two games while picking up three wickets.

She has 641 runs in the WPL at an average of 43 along with 23 wickets.

BLR-W vs MUM-W Player to Avoid

Sajeevan Sajana (MUM-W)

Sajeevan Sajana hasn’t done much for Mumbai and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for BLR-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BLR-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

BLR-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

RCB Women are on a five-match winning streak but Mumbai Indians hold an edge due to a better line-up on paper. MI Women have also won four out of five encounters between the two. Mumbai boasts of some world class players in Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Expect Mumbai Indians Women to win this match.

