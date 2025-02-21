BLR-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 7 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will host Mumbai Indians Women in the seventh match of the WPL 2025. The tournament moves to Bengaluru, with M Chinnaswamy Stadium set to host the matches.
RCB Women occupy the top spot with four points, having won both the games. Following a nail-biting victory over Gujarat Giants, they hammered Delhi Capitals by eight wickets.
Mumbai Indians had a disappointing outing in the first game but came back to beat Gujarat Giants by five wickets. Hayley Matthews claimed 3 for 16 while Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a fifty and picked two wickets.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh
Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia
Bengaluru is known for its batting friendly conditions. The pitches here are generally very flat with quick outfield aiding the batters. The average batting first score here in the previous WPL season was 152 from 11 games. The chasing teams won seven of those games, so expect the team winning the toss to field first.
The weather should be clear, with no threat of rain and the temperature around 23 degree Celsius.
Smriti Mandhana (BLR-W)
Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)
Richa Ghosh (BLR-W)
Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)
Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)
Sajeevan Sajana (MUM-W)
RCB Women are on a five-match winning streak but Mumbai Indians hold an edge due to a better line-up on paper. MI Women have also won four out of five encounters between the two. Mumbai boasts of some world class players in Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Expect Mumbai Indians Women to win this match.
